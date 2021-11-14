Democratic holdout Joe Manchin is right about Biden’s social spending bill

Federal spending

Sen. Joe Manchin is the only Democrat in Congress willing to call a House bill that would provide paid family and medical leave along with other new social programs and tax increases a “shell game” and a “budget gimmick.” That is because the social programs would expire in two or three years in order to reduce the projected costs from $4 trillion to somewhere around $1.85 trillion.

Of course, we all know that members of Congress whose primary goal is re-election will choose to continue those programs rather than let them expire. Thus, the real cost is trillions more. As Manchin warns, “This is a recipe for economic crisis.”

Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte

CMS speakers

Some speakers at the Nov. 9 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board meeting used their allotted time to complain that teaching the history of American racism hurts white people’s feelings, revealing an emotional fragility worthy of the snowflake liberal arts majors that haunt MAGA grandads’ persecution fantasies. Racialized violence has characterized American history from the beginning, and as reactionaries delight in reminding us, facts don’t care about your feelings.

Nick Holt, Charlotte

Classroom lessons

Across the country parents are storming school board meetings demanding a change in the curriculum and an end to indoctrinating children. We spend more per pupil on education than most countries, yet our children are falling behind other developed nations in literacy, math and science proficiency. There are only so many hours in the classroom day and we’d like to see more time spent on education like reading, writing and arithmetic — and less time on things like racial equity and gender preferences.

Jim Van Meerten, Charlotte

Teacher fatigue

Regarding “Charlotte teachers say they’re exhausted by staff shortages.” (Oct. 28):

Here’s a solution to teacher fatigue at CMS: Empty the education center and put the bureaucrats in the classrooms until the situation is addressed. We’ll be amazed at how fast a solution is found.

David Wooten, Charlotte

Freedom

Seems a large number of Americans have come to believe Freedom means do as they please. This is encouraged by ambitious, unethical politicians seeking power. Freedom has never, nor does it now mean do as you want. You can jump off that propaganda donkey now.

Rick Wingate, Mooresville

Compromise

Opinion columnists Jay Ambrose (Nov. 5) and Gene Nichol (Nov. 9) both promoted the idea that Democrats are in control in Congress because they hold a majority in the House and have 50% plus the vice president’s vote in the Senate.

While Republican Party members in Congress march almost in lockstep to fulfill their “leadership’s” avowed goal to not help President Biden pass anything he desires, the Democrats are not so uniformly onboard in “togetherness.”

If you want to bash those who won’t “go along” with the majority of those with a “D” beside their name, fine, but when 48 senators vote together, it’s not their fault they “can’t get their bills passed.” If just a few GOP members would find some courage, they could help pass some bills that most Americans would applaud.

I’m not holding my breath.

Mark Selleck, Waxhaw

NC maps

Once again, the maps proposed by Republican chairs of the redistricting committees are partisan gerrymanders that would dilute the influence of Charlotte and other rapidly growing, diverse areas in the state.

Mecklenburg County has followed sensible policy throughout the pandemic because we have good leadership, and the rest of the state should be looking to us for leadership and vision as the world changes, not trying to dilute our influence.

These proposed congressional maps ignore the hundreds of comments that were made by citizens during recent public hearings. Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly are clearly out of step with the will of the people and have forgotten that voters are supposed to choose their elected representatives, not the other way around.

Cynthia Gibas, Charlotte

John Hancock

Kudos to John Hancock on his 29-year run in Charlotte radio and his induction into the N.C. Broadcasters Hall of Fame. (Oct. 27)

John’s show was a joy to catch each day. He treated callers with respect, tackled a variety of local issues, championed notable causes, and brought humor and welcomed sarcasm to the show.

Local and national talk radio shows have largely devolved into politically-charged and divisive stages for attention-seeking hosts — the polar opposite of John’s approach. When talk radio returns to civility, I’ll tune in again.

Bill Clegg, Huntersville

Signing Cam

Why Panthers, why? David Tepper’s decision to bring back Cam Newton will end up being a major failure. Cam has proven over and over that he can’t win regularly and doesn’t have the talent to keep taking a team deep in the playoffs. This desperate move by the Panthers is like going back to your ex-girlfriend that you had a few good times with years ago but ignoring all the bad times. Cheers to mediocrity, Mr. Tepper.

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte