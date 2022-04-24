Democratic and GOP lawmakers pay tribute to late Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah

Luciana Lopez, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Democratic and Republican lawmakers paid tribute on Saturday for former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, who passed away at age 88 in Salt Lake City surrounded by family, according to a release from the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

Hatch served for 42 years in the Senate, making him also the longest-serving Utah senator in history. He represented his state through the administrations of four Republican presidents and three Democratic presidents.

Former colleagues expressed their condolences through Twitter and other statements on Saturday.

More: Former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88 in Salt Lake City

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Orrin Hatch was a giant of the Senate and a pillar in Utah. His more than four decades of public service made him the longest-serving U.S. senator from our state, but that only tells a small portion of his legacy. Orrin was a friend, a mentor, and an example to me and countless others. I saw countless times how his brilliant mind, quick wit, and care for his nation, his state and his colleagues turned pernicious problems into clear paths forward... Sharon and I mourn with Elaine and the Hatch family.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Today we lost a jewel and true American statesman in former Senator Orrin Hatch. He was a great colleague & mentor—and left a truly remarkable legacy in the Senate. My heart is with Elaine & the family.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

Senator Hatch was a gentleman, statesman and a proud son of Pennsylvania. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Hatch family and to all who knew and loved him.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Senator Hatch was kind to me and we worked together well. There were a lot of differences including party, height, age…you name it…but somehow we always looked for common ground. Prayers for his family today.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sad to learn of the passing of my friend Orrin Hatch /I worked closely w Senator Hatch for 40yrs on the judic cmte +20 yrs on Finance cmte we had a very good friendship he has contributed so much to public policy& for the ppl of Utah Barbara & I send our sympathies to his family

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer

Terrible to hear of the passing of such a legend. I had the privilege to meet Senator Hatch when I was 12 during the 2000 GOP presidential debate @Calvin_Uni. He signed my program in the most Orrin Hatch way imaginable: “Always listen to your parents. Orrin Hatch.”

Florida Rep. Val Demings

Sad news to hear of the death of Senator Orrin Hatch, who served our nation in the Senate for 42 years. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds

Erika and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah. Sen. Hatch was a doer and worked tirelessly for his constituents and the American people. He was a titan of the Senate and a principled man who will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee

A truly great man and public servant. This was very sad news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lawmakers pay tribute to late GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, 88, of Utah

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.