Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot

·4 min read

WASHINGTON — A Democratic congressman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer and extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

The lawsuit from Mississippi's Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, is part of an expected wave of litigation over the Jan. 6 riot and is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress. It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

The case also names as defendants the Republican former president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations that had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the siege.

A Trump adviser, Jason Miller, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump did not organize the rally that preceded the riot and “did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6th." A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes three days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial that centred on allegations that he incited the riot, in which five people died. That acquittal is likely to open the door to fresh legal scrutiny over Trump's actions before and during the siege. Additional suits could be brought by other members of Congress or by law enforcement officers injured while responding to the riot.

Even some Republicans who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday acknowledged that the more proper venue to deal with Trump was in the courts, especially now that he has left the White House and lost certain legal protections that shielded him as president.

The suit traces the drawn-out effort by Trump and Giuliani to cast doubt on the election results even though courts across the country, and state election officials, repeatedly rejected their baseless allegations of fraud. Despite evidence to the contrary, the suit says, the men portrayed the election as stolen while Trump “endorsed rather than discouraged" threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the suit says. “It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully co-ordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.”

Presidents are historically afforded broad immunity from lawsuits for actions they take in their role as commander in chief. But the lawsuit filed Tuesday was brought against Trump in his personal, not official, capacity and alleges that none of the behaviour at issue had to do with his responsibilities as president.

“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the Constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president,” Joseph Sellers, a Washington lawyer who along with the NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf, said in an interview.

“In this respect, because of his conduct, he is just like any other private citizen,” Sellers said.

Though the impeachment case focused squarely on accusations of incitement, the lawsuit more broadly accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress — namely, the certification of election results establishing Biden as the rightful winner — through a monthslong effort to discredit the outcome and to lean on individual states and his own vice-president to overturn the contest.

The case against Trump was brought under a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out their constitutional duties.

“Fortunately, this hasn't been used very much," Sellers said. “But what we see here is so unprecedented that it's really reminiscent of what gave rise to the enactment of this legislation right after the Civil War.”

The suit cites incendiary comments that Trump and Giuliani made in the weeks leading up to the riot and on the day of it that lawyers say were designed to mobilize supporters to work to overturn the election results and to prevent the Senate's certification process. That process was temporarily interrupted when Trump loyalists broke into the Capitol.

Trump told supporters at a rally preceding the riot to “ fight like hell,” but lawyers for the former president adamantly denied during the impeachment trial that he had incited the riot. They pointed to a remark during his speech in which he told the crowd to behave “peacefully” that day. Defence lawyers are likely to revisit those assertions in the lawsuit. They may also argue, as was done during the impeachment case, that Trump's speech was protected by the First Amendment.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs suffer brutal collapse at hands of rival Senators

    Evgenii Dadonov buried the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Gaudreau scores OT winner as Flames edge Canucks in dramatic fashion

    Johnny Gaudreau scored just 23 seconds into overtime after the Flames blew a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation.

  • Wheeler's third-period goal lifts Jets over Oilers in thriller

    Captain Blake Wheeler's goal early in the third was the winner as Winnipeg secured the victory despite surrendering a 4-1 advantage and being outshot 45-24.

  • Australian Open Quarterfinals: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams both win to set up semifinals face-off

    Naomi Osaka will take on Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals.

  • Bradley Beal outduels John Wall after Wizards roll out welcome mat for former star

    John Wall recently said he thought he deserved better treatment from the Wizards before his trade to the Rockets.

  • Watch: Alphonso Davies comes up clutch with first goal of season

    A spectacular goal by Canadian Alphonso Davies earned Bayern Munich a 3-3 tie with promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Monday.

  • Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

    A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.

  • Police investigating death of former Bucs, Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson

    A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

  • Blake Griffin seeking to join contender as Pistons continue rebuild

    Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Andre Drummond addresses obvious needs, but finding a deal for Raptors is difficult

    The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.

  • ESPN responds after backlash at Dana White for calling reporter Ariel Helwani a 'douche'

    ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bull---', rips NBA's double standard treatment in player trades

    Draymond Green didn't hold back in a three-minute long critique of the NBA.

  • New Balance unveils "My Story Matters" capsule collection in honor of Black History Month

    "Overall, we went into the production of this campaign with an energy of expression and celebration of Black accomplishments,” creative director Dapper Lou explained.

  • Canada coach Bev Priestman finalizes roster ahead of SheBelieves Cup in Orlando

    Canada coach Bev Priestman finalized her roster Tuesday for the SheBelieves Cup, a decision-making process that has been largely taken out of her hands in the buildup to Thursday's kickoff. Olivia Smith, a 16-year-old forward, and Victoria Pickett, a 24-year-old midfielder, both missed out on the 23-woman tournament squad. Seven other members of Priestman's original camp squad are already gone, either due to injury or pandemic-related issues. Captain Christine Sinclair and midfielder Diana Matheson, who have 500 caps and 205 international goals between them, didn't make it to camp in Orlando because of injury. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod and uncapped defender Bianca St-Georges returned to their clubs after picking up injuries at camp. Centre back Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema (both Paris Saint-Germain) were denied release by their French clubs. The tournament falls during a FIFA international window, which would ordinarily requite clubs to release players for international duty. But France recently imposed a seven-day quarantine for travellers due to COVID-19. FIFA, trying to limit player absences, is allowing clubs to keep players if they face a quarantine longer than five days. Lindsay Agnew (North Carolina Courage), Sarah Stratigakis (University of Michigan) and Pickett (taken by Kansas City in the second round of last month's NWSL draft) were late additions to camp. The Canadian women, tied for eighth with Brazil in the FIFA world rankings, open Thursday against the top-ranked Americans in the four-team tournament, which runs through Feb. 24 at Exploria Stadium. Canada then faces Brazil on Feb. 21 and No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 24. The Argentines were a late addition to the field after No. 10 Japan pulled out, citing the pandemic. While the Canadian roster has been ravaged, it still features 12 players who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. There are five uncapped players: goalkeeper Rylee Foster, defender Jade Rose, midfielders Jordyn Listro and Samantha Chang and forward Evelyne Viens. “I know that every player who puts on the Canadian jersey will give everything they have to get a result and make their country proud,” Priestman said in a statement. "I have been really impressed by the mindset and application of this group of players since the beginning of our February camp, and I can’t wait to see them in action against some of the best teams in the world." CANADA Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, FC Rosengard (Sweden); Rylee Foster, Liverpool FC (England); Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC (NWSL). Defenders: Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jade Rose, Super REX Ontario; Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England); Quinn, OL Reign FC (NWSL); Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan; Lindsay Agnew, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Girondins de Bordeaux (France). Midfielders: Julia Grosso, University of Texas at Austin; Samantha Chang, University of South Carolina; Sarah Stratigakis, University of Michigan; Desiree Scott, Kansas City (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England); Jordyn Listro, Orlando Pride (NWSL). Forwards: Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Evelyne Viens, Sky Blue FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Adriana Leon, West Ham (England). --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Ukraine challenges European soccer's pandemic rules in court

    GENEVA — Rules for calling off European soccer games during the pandemic were challenged by Ukraine in an appeal hearing Tuesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Ukrainian soccer federation appealed against being ordered by UEFA to forfeit a Nations League game in Switzerland in November after some players tested positive for COVID-19. That ruling relegated Ukraine into the second tier of the Nations League instead of the Swiss. It was among 12 games not played of 1,028 organized by UEFA last year when international competitions resumed in August after the lockdown. UEFA published the figures Tuesday hours before the Champions League resumed with Leipzig playing Liverpool in neutral Hungary. The court said it was unclear when a verdict is expected. The next group stage of the Nations League is expected to start in June 2022. Medical officials in the Swiss city of Lucerne put Ukraine's squad into quarantine after several positive tests in mandatory pre-game testing. UEFA later awarded last-place Switzerland a 3-0 victory. The Ukrainian federation later said its players tested negative upon returning to Kyiv. The appeal calls for CAS to order UEFA to reschedule the game or draw lots to decide a result. UEFA’s amended competition rules in the pandemic gave three lottery options: a 1-0 win for either team or a 0-0 draw. If lots are drawn, only a 1-0 loss would relegate Ukraine on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Switzerland. The other two options would reprieve Ukraine. UEFA protocols for international games it organizes during the pandemic recognize the decision-making power of public authorities. CAS has upheld UEFA’s rules in several appeals brought last year by clubs who had games in Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds postponed or cancelled and then forfeited. UEFA said Tuesday there were 173 positive cases of COVID-19 in 19,583 tests taken for Nations League players and officials last year. Norway forfeited a game in Romania when the team was barred by its own health officials from travelling to Bucharest. Across 12 UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, there were 1,459 positive cases in about 125,000 tests performed from August through December, the European soccer body said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Utah Jazz have been a money-making machine for bettors

    Anyone betting the Utah Jazz lately has been very happy.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bulls--t' on Cavs sitting Andre Drummond

    After Golden State's game against Cleveland on Monday night, the Warriors forward spoke out against NBA teams being allowed to sit a player while they try to seek a trade -- while players are criticized and fined if they publicly demand a trade themselves.

  • Did a broken spoiler help Michael McDowell win the Daytona 500?

    McDowell's car suffered damage in the 16-car crash that happened on lap 15 of Sunday's race. Was that damage a benefit?