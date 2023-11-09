Democratic committee chair Jaime Harrison highlights 5000 Role Models event

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison joined more than 300 young men and their families in North Miami Senior High School’s auditorium on Wednesday night for the 5000 Role Models’ North Regional Tie Tying Ceremony.

In his keynote speech, Harrison spoke at length about the challenges he faced growing up in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and the importance of mentorship that led to his graduation from Yale University, and later, Georgetown Law School.

“I want you to treasure the people that are in your life and that are teaching you to be the good, great men that you are going to be,” he said. “I want you to take advantage of every opportunity that you have. Never give up.”

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson was not able to attend due to political commitments in Washington, D.C. She recorded a short video message congratulating the young men for their participation in the mentorship program she founded in March 1993 to better support at-risk youth. At the time, Wilson was on the Miami-Dade County School Board.

“You will always be a part of me, and I will always be a part of you,” Wilson said in her message.

Carol City resident Rashad Williams Sr., works for the United States Postal Service and beamed with pride after his 11-year-old son Rashad Jr., participated in the ceremony. Surrounded by his fellow 5000 Role Models participants and their families after the ceremony, Rashad Jr. spoke highly about what the organization means to him.

“It teaches me teamwork and brotherhood,” Rashad Jr. said of 5000 Role Models.

The event capped a busy day of politics that included DNC stops to raise awareness for the Democratic Party throughout South Florida to offset the attention the Republican Party was getting for its presidential debate in Miami and former President Donald Trump’s rally in Hialeah.