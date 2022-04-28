Democratic Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen Hits the Campaign Trail in Oakland on Thursday for the Heated California Insurance Commissioner Race

·2 min read

Dr. Allen plans to meet with locals and officials to hear their insurance concerns and needs for the Oakland Community

Dr. Eugene Allen

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Democratic Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen hits the campaign trail in Oakland starting Thursday, April 28, 2022, to meet with local officials. The Los Angeles doctor is making waves throughout the Democratic Party, as the top third candidate to challenge incumbent Ricardo Lara and Assemblyman Marc Levine. Dr. Allen announced his run for candidacy in October of 2021. During this visit, Dr. Allen plans to meet with Oakland NAACP and Alameda County Pastors, with a local stop at Scott's Seafood Jack London Square on Thursday, April 28th, to meet with locals and the general public.

The African American candidate has begun to receive increasing support as the campaign moves towards the June primary. Dr. Allen has received a windfall of endorsements and donations, while becoming more visible to California residents over the last two months. Team Allen reports a 150% boost in website visits, receiving 71k new visits this month, at times knocking down the servers.

Candidate Allen states: "I look forward to meeting with the community of Oakland, the residents deserve to have their voices heard. My goal is to find a common solution and offer assistance with the growing need for insurance reform in California."

Dr. Allen is known for his community leadership in Los Angeles. Candidate Allen has plans to return to Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and the wine country in the upcoming weeks. Dr. Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu, have centered their commitment to improving the communities of Los Angeles.

Campaign Headquarters

701 East 28th Street Suite 401
Long Beach, Ca 90806
Phone: (310) 386-6404
Election Website: www.electdrallen2022.com

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko
Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com
Phone: (888) 231-6942

