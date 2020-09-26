Democrat says Republican ad claiming he protects pedophiles is aimed at QAnon followers

A New Jersey congressman targeted in a controversial ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee portraying him as a protector of pedophiles denounced it as a “crazy” and “crap” attack designed to exploit the fears stoked by the QAnon conspiracy cult.

“The more I watched it the more disgusted I became,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski during an interview for Yahoo News’ “Conspiracyland” podcast. “I remembered these ads play not just on cable television, they play on YouTube. At some point probably every 10-year-old kid in my district is going to see that ad when they’re watching their shows, and as much as I think it’s gonna hurt my opponent more than me it’s still really unpleasant that that kind of darkness, that that kind of fear, is being propagated in my community because of a political campaign.”

The ad — titled “Shadow” and for which, according to Malinowski, the NRCC has spent up to $500,000 to air — accuses the Democrat of opposing the National Sex Offender Registry. It shows a series of dark images of suburban neighborhoods and then delivers the menacing message that “sex offenders are living among us.” Malinowski, the ad states, “tried to make it easier for predators to hide in the shadows.”

The ad also claims that Malinowski, as the Washington director of Human Rights Watch 14 years ago, “led an effort to stop” the National Sex Offender Registry. In fact, another lobbyist at Human Rights Watch had written a letter in 2006 opposing certain provisions in a crime bill that would have required even those convicted of minor misdemeanor offenses to be listed on the registry for up to 20 years — not for dismantling or stopping the registry in its entirety. That lobbyist, Jennifer Daskal, who worked on domestic U.S. programs, told Yahoo News that Malinowski — who lobbied on national security and foreign policy issues — played no role in drafting or approving the letter, and Malinowski said he had nothing to do with it.

In the interview for “Conspiracyland,” a production of the Yahoo News “Skullduggery” podcast, Malinowski called the ad an obvious play by Republicans to appeal to the QAnon movement, whose followers believe that President Trump is saving children from an international cabal of pedophiles and Satan worshipers. QAnon’s startling rise has included the recent victory by one of its followers, Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a House GOP primary in Georgia. (Trump would go on to call Greene a “future Republican star.”)

“What this [ad] is doing is playing on and amplifying the paranoia and fear that this conspiracy-mongering cult is promoting to millions and millions of Americans and then taking advantage of it to help a political candidate,” Malinowski said.

QAnon conspiracy theorists at a protest at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore., in May. (John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Malinowski, a freshman, is locked in a close reelection campaign in a swing district against New Jersey state Sen. Tom Kean Jr., the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, who chaired the 9/11 Commission.

Michael McAdams, a spokesman for the NRCC, rejected Malinowski’s assertion that the attack ads are designed to appeal to QAnon followers. “Trying to excuse Democratic candidates’ decisions to lobby on behalf of sex offenders ... and vote against legislation protecting children from sex offenders because of an online conspiracy theory is truly pathetic,” McAdams said in an email to Yahoo News when asked about the ad and others run by the NRCC attacking Democratic candidates as being soft on sex trafficking and pedophiles.

Malinowski recently introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning QAnon and encouraging the FBI and other federal law enforcement to focus on preventing violence and harassment caused by “fringe political conspiracy theories.”

Malinowski said about 70 explicitly pro-QAnon candidates ran for Congress this year and a few are probably going to be elected.

“There are several million people who take part in QAnon forums on social media,” Malinowski said. “That’s a substantial number of people. It sounds absolutely crazy, but you know what else was crazy? ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ and the ancient anti-Semitic blood libel, which is exactly what this is. ... Yes, it’s totally crazy but this has been around forever and it has contributed to really some of the worst events in all of human history.”