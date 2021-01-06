Democrat Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate seat as second race too close to call
Democrat Raphael Warnock has made history after winning a Senate seat in Georgia, according to US networks, but the second race in the state remains too close to call.
Reverend Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached, is the first Black senator ever elected in Georgia, with his win putting the Senate majority within the Democrats’ reach.
The focus now turns to the other contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, which remains too early to call.
The two Senate runoff elections are leftovers from the November general election, when none of the candidates hit the 50 per cent threshold.
Democrats need to win both races to seize the Senate majority — and, with it, control of the new Congress when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks.
The win is a huge rebuke to President Donald Trump and a sign of the striking shift in Georgia’s politics. It marks the end of nearly two decades in which Democrats have been shut out of statewide office.
Mr Trump had encouraged his loyalists to turn out in force even as he undermined the integrity of the electoral system by pressing unfounded claims of voter fraud to explain away his own defeat in Georgia.
However, this may have had a chilling effect, as Republican turnout appeared lower than in November.
Mr Warnock, 51, acknowledged his improbable victory in a message to supporters early on Wednesday, as he referenced his family’s experience with poverty.
His mother, he said, used to pick “somebody else’s cotton” as a teenager.
“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said.
“Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”
Ms Loeffler refused to concede in a brief message to supporters shortly after midnight.
“We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election,” insisted Ms Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by the state’s governor.
Ms Loeffler said she would return to Washington on Wednesday morning to join a small group of senators planning to challenge Congress’s vote to certify Mr Biden’s victory.
“We are going to keep fighting for you,” Ms Loeffler said.
“This is about protecting the American dream.”
With 98 per cent of the votes counted, Mr Warnock led Ms Loeffler 50.5 per cent to 49.5 per cent, according to Edison Research.
Georgia’s other runoff election pitted Mr Perdue, a 71-year-old former business executive who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday, against Mr Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist.
At just 33, Mr Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member.
