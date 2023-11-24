Democrat Recalls 'Disgusting' Way Marjorie Taylor Greene Acted To Jan. 6 Defendants

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) treated Capitol riot defendants like “heroes” and gave some of them hugs during a visit to a Washington, D.C., jail earlier this year.

Garcia was one of two freshman Democrats who joined Greene on the tour in March as members of the House oversight committee.

“The first thing she does is ... greets them and hugs them and prays with them and apologizes and is treating them like heroes, and I’m sitting there going, this is disgusting,” Garcia said during a recent interview with MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas. “These people attacked our government, they tried to overthrow our government.”

The Associated Press reported in March that Greene was handshaking and high-fiving the prisoners, who had been arrested and charged for their roles in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Garcia said at the time she treated the defendants like celebrities.

Greene, who has repeatedly rewritten history about the riot, has been on a long crusade for “justice” for the hundreds of people charged over the attack, claiming they are “political prisoners” and victims of a “weaponized” justice system.

Robert Garcia says Marjorie Taylor Greene was hugging and apologizing to J6 defendants during the congressional visit to the DC Jail pic.twitter.com/sl2EEDtiC8 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2023

Garcia looked back on Greene’s behavior after he was asked about a conspiracy theory that Greene and other conservatives, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), pushed over the weekend after House Republicans released hours of raw footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

It centered on an image of a man who was convicted of storming the Capitol and entering the office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Right-wingers suggested the man was an undercover federal agent, disguised as a Donald Trump supporter, holding a police badge.

In reality, the item in his hand was a vape.

Garcia said the story was “totally insane.”

“The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene and others are claiming that these folks were just peaceful is sickening,” he told Meiselas.

Greene just released her memoir, “MTG,” to shocking reviews and fact-checks over her dishonest version of how the Capitol riot went down.

