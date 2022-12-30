Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve

Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who lost to lie-covered Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) in November, joked about his former opponent’s fib-filled campaign trail as he called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate him on Thursday (You can listen to his remarks below).

Zimmerman – who was previously questioned by the Republican over his record on honesty in a now-awkward clip – called on Congress to conduct an investigation into Santos, who has been grilled over his questionable storytelling such as a claim that he’s the grandson of Holocaust survivors and differing claims that his mother died on 9/11 and Dec. 23, 2016.

Santos will reportedly not seek another term, however, Democratshave calledfor his resignation and there’s been bipartisansupport for the House Ethics Committee to investigate him.

Santos is reportedly facing a federal investigation into his finances and a local investigation on Long Island regarding his “fabrications and inconsistencies.”

Zimmerman, who called on Santos to resign and run against him in a special election earlier this week, echoed calls for an investigation as he made a jab at the Republican over his history of fibs on Thursday.

“We call upon Congress and demand Congress conduct a House ethics investigation into George Santos... making sure that more people come together, making it clear that George Santos is not – if his name is George Santos – making sure that George Santos does not belong in Congress...,” the New YorkDemocrat said.

Zimmerman added that the controversy isn’t a matter “Democrat or Republican politics” but rather it’s a call to protect democracy.

“What’s at stake before us is not about the results of a congressional election,” he said. “What’s at stake before us is protecting our democracy, restoring our confidence in the integrity of our public officials and most of all, protecting the American dream.”

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s