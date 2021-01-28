Democrat proposes move to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress
California congressman Jimmy Gomez moved on Wednesday to expel the hard-right representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, after a number of past violent comments she endorsed on social media about Democratic officials came to light.
“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Mr Gomez, who represents parts of Los Angeles, said in a news release.
“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues,” he added.
On Tuesday, CNN reported that before the Republican from Georgia took office, Ms Greene liked comments on social media about a “bullet to the head” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said the “stage is being set” to hang Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. She also liked a post about executing “deep state” FBI agents.
Former secretary of state Clinton endorsed calls to remove Ms Greene on Wednesday.
“This woman should be on a watch list,” Ms Clinton wrote on Twitter. “Not in Congress.”
This woman should be on a watch list. Not in Congress. https://t.co/ULwJ2lBpld
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2021
Ms Greene said in statement that “Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me" and didn’t specifically apologize for the posts.
“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” she wrote. “I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you.”
Ms Greene began her term in Congress this year, but has already developed a reputation for supporting outrageous conspiracy theories like QAnon and making racist comments. On Wednesday, footage emerged of the Georgia rep walking through the Capitol before she got elected, claiming falsely that Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, two of the only Muslims in Congress, were illegitimate because they swore their oaths of office on the Quran rather than a Bible.
Most House Republicans did not answer the call to condemn Ms Greene for her threats against her now-colleagues, but senior GOP leadership in Congress did.
"These comments are deeply disturbing, and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them," Mark Bednar, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, told Axios.
“I've consistently condemned the use of violent rhetoric in politics on both sides, and this is no exception,” House GOP Whip Steve Scalise told CNN. "There is no place for comments like that in our political discourse."
Since we're doing old videos of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing people, here's her from before she was elected, in Feb 2019, turning up in Congress to try & get @IlhanMN & @RashidaTlaib to retake their oaths on a Bible & not a Quran:
(h/t @ehananoki)pic.twitter.com/YMr7InKYqZ
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 27, 2021
The controversial congresswoman has also claimed the Parkland shooting, where 17 people were killed at a Florida high school, was staged, and that there are Democratic lawmakers who abuse children. She also vocally supported former president Trump’s false claims he won the 2020 election.
Expelling Ms Greene would require a two-thirds vote of Congress. Democrats hold only a 10-seat advantage in the House, and nearly two-thirds of House Republicans approved of an attempt to overturn Mr Biden’s legitimate election earlier this month, so such bipartisan cooperation is unlikely.