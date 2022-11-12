Democrat Kelly wins Arizona Senate race; Control of Congress still in limbo: live updates

Ledyard King, Sarah Elbeshbishi and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Though Democrats held off a key challenge in Arizona, the question of who controls Congress remained unanswered as Election Day dragged on into the weekend with key races in several states had yet to be called.

Kelly wins Arizona: It's still too early to call races for governor (between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs) but Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly was declared the winner in the Senate race against Republican Blake Masters.

Nevada in limbo: The neck-and-neck Senate race in the Silver State between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Paul Laxalt has been a slow go when it comes to counting votes. With only several thousand votes separating the two candidates and tens of thousands more to tabulate, the outcome might not be known until next week.

House tilting red, but...: A number of House races, including several in California, remain uncalled, as of Saturday morning. Analysts are projecting the GOP to capture the House with a narrower-than-expected margin but Democrats still are given an outside chance of retaining the chamber.

Here are the latest developments:

Key midterm ballot measures: Missouri legalizes weed, Kentucky rejects anti-abortion amendment

'A good day for America': Biden hails midterms even as key races, control of Congress remain undecided

Candidates in tight races prepare for recounts

With only hundreds of votes separating candidates in consequential races, campaigns are preparing for ballot recounts to confirm the winners of those races.

In Nevada, where Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is trailing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt by 0.1%, Laxalt’s campaign is reportedly preparing to ask for a recount while also “bracing for a loss,” the Daily Mail exclusively reported. Laxalt denied the report on Twitter Friday night, calling it “totally and completely false.”

The race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democrat Adam Frisch is similarly narrow, with just over a thousand votes separating Boebert and her challenger to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch wrote on Twitter Friday evening that their race is “likely heading to a recount” as absentee ballots continue to come in.

- Ella Lee

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly reelected in Arizona

Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in Arizona's U.S. Senate race after another key batch of ballots Friday night left the challenger still far apart in a contest that boosts Democrats' chances of retaining control of the chamber.

The Associated Press called the race, along with other major media outlets moments after Maricopa County posted unofficial numbers that showed Kelly, D-Ariz., widened his lead by another 8,000 votes.

Kelly, who cast himself as an independent-minded senator throughout the campaign, called the result the product of a cooperative spirit.

Mark Kelly (D), left, and Blake Masters (R), Arizona Senate candidates.
"Thank you to the people of Arizona for re-electing me to the United States Senate. From day one, this campaign has been about the many Arizonans — Democrats, Independents, and Republicans — who believe in working together to tackle the significant challenges we face," he said in a written statement.

- Ronald J. Hansen

Nevada nail-biter: 798 votes separate Laxalt and Cortez Masto

Late Friday afternoon, Nevada's Clark County released the results of more than 27,000 ballots, shrinking Republican Adam Laxalt's statewide lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to just 798 votes — and at least 23,000 mail ballots were yet to be counted in Clark.

If Cortez Masto wins, the  Democrats retain control of the Senate regardless of what happens in a Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Cortez Masto faces a tough challenge from Laxalt, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Early on in the election cycle, national Republicans had identified Cortez Masto's seat as their best flip opportunity. And the contest, widely considered a toss-up, is expected to remain close until the end.

- Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal

Republicans place blame on Trump for subpar election results

After Republicans’ expectations of a resounding red wave crashed down, many in the party are pointing the finger at former President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in an interview on SiriusXM that Trump announcing a presidential run before the holidays is a “terrible idea” that could “muck up” Georgia Republican Herschel Walker’s chances at winning his U.S. Senate bid against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears broke with the former president Thursday, saying she “just couldn’t” support him in another presidential bid. “The voters have spoken, and they’ve said that they want a different leader,” she said. “And a true leader understands when they have become a liability.”

Election adjudicators and observers watch ballot tabulation inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix.
Among the particularly vocal have been politicians in Pennsylvania, a swing state where Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro prevailed over Trump-backed Republican challengers Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano for the U.S. Senate and state governorship, respectively. Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said there was a “high correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses” and predicted that Trump’s influence would “wane” over time. Former Rep. Lou Barletta, one of Trump’s earliest supporters, said Trump “interfered with the primary here when there was no reason for it.”

- Ella Lee

Waiting on a milestone: LGBTQ candidates trailing by razor-thin margins in too-close-to-call races

A bevy of House races are still too close to call in California (16) and Oregon (2).

Of particular interest: the congressional races of Democrats Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon and Will Rollins in California. Both are trailing by small margins.

They are also the last openly LGBTQ federal candidates still to be decided, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund political action committee.

Early Wednesday, the group said 340 out LGBTQ candidates had won elections all the way up and down the ballot, from races for school boards to the U.S. Senate.

As of Friday morning, that number was 436, shattering past records. LGBTQ Victory Fund spokesman Albert Fujii told USA TODAY. The group can chalk up two more if McLeod-Skinner and Rollins pull off victories.

At GLAAD, a New York-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, President Sarah Kate Ellis, told USA TODAY that “equality was on the ballot” with a litany of hard-right conservative candidates pushing for the elimination of gender studies in schools and opposing equality measures on the state and federal level. But the wins this week, she said, are “pretty phenomenal.”

McLeod-Skinner trounced seven-term incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader in Oregon’s Democratic primary in May and faced Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer Tuesday. Chavez-DeRemer was roughly 7,000 votes ahead Friday morning, but only 85% of votes had been counted.

In California, Rollins is within 1,500 votes of Republican incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert, but just over half the ballots had been counted.

- Donovan Slack

