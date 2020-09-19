Donald Trump and Joe Biden stage dueling campaign events in unlikely battleground Minnesota

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swooped into the unlikely battleground of Minnesota on Friday for dueling campaign events in which each argued he was the better choice to spur the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump told supporters at a rally in the northern part of the state that tariffs he slapped on foreign steel and other executive actions he took helped save jobs in Minnesota's iron-ore mining industry. Biden, he said, spent decades as a senator and vice president sending U.S. jobs overseas.

"If Biden wins, China wins," Trump said at Bemidji Regional Airport.

A few hours earlier, Biden toured the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center in Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth, and called again for a $15 per hour minimum wage. He vowed to strengthen “buy American” requirements for federal contracting.

Biden has proposed to spend $400 billion during his first term to buy American products. He proposed to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure, and to retrofit 4 million buildings and 2 million homes to make them more energy efficient, which he said would create millions of jobs.

Biden said he would pay for his plan by repealing the Trump tax cut for individuals earning more than $400,000 per year and raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. In contrast, Trump proposed to reduce the capital-gains tax rate on investments to 15%, which Biden said would be lower than the rate on working wages.

“It’s time to reward hard work in America, not wealth,” Biden said.

View photos President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Sept. 18, 2020. More

The candidates' visits coincided with the first day of Minnesota's early voting period – either in person or absentee – for the Nov. 3 election. Trump is vying to win a state Democrats have carried reliably since 1972 and therefore isn't routinely mentioned among crucial swing states like neighboring Wisconsin, Michigan or Florida.

Trump has won support across the northeast region of the state, despite the Iron Range being a traditional Democratic stronghold of unions for mining, steelworkers and shipping.

Polls suggest a comfortable Biden lead in Minnesota, by an average of 8.8 percentage points through Sept. 18, according to tracking site FiveThirtyEight.com. While Trump won support in the Iron Range in 2016, the bulk of the state's population is more urban and favors Democrats. But the Trump campaign says its internal polling portrays a tighter race.

At his rally in Bemidji, Trump cast doubts on the polls showing him behind.

"I don't think so," he said. "There's no way I'm 9 points down."

In a play for urban voters, the Trump campaign unveiled a local television ad Friday for Minnesota and Michigan that criticizes Biden for proposing to raise the number of refugees welcomed to the country from Syria, Somalia and Yemen. Minnesota had about 43,000 residents who were born in Somalia by 2018, according to census estimates, which occasionally sparks tensions in the Twin Cities.

Trump warned supporters at his rally that Biden would flood Minnesota and the rest of the country with refugees from “some of the most dangerous places in the world, including Yemen, Syria and Somalia.”

"I'm your wall between the American dream and chaos," he said.

View photos Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center in Hermantown, Minnesota, on Sept. 18, 2020. More

Story continues