The Democrat favourite to replace Joe Biden – and six others who are in the running

Gavin Newsom California US politics White House - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, has emerged as a leading contender to replace Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee in 2024 if the president ends up not seeking re-election.

Mr Biden said on April 10 that he plans to run, although he is yet to make a formal announcement. "I plan on running... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," he said.

Mr Newsom has already built a massive fundraising operation based on text messaging that could provide the springboard for a future presidential run.

The 55-year-old won re-election in a landslide in November’s midterm elections.

Mr Newsom's digital army of supporters, unprecedented for a state governor, already includes the mobile phone numbers of 1.5 million people.

One million of those have already donated, volunteered or signed up for events or petitions by text.

In addition, Mr Newsom has the emails of more than six million supporters he can ask for money.

Gavin Newsom Joe Biden Jennifer Siebel Newsom White House US politics - Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Newsom’s digital operation has been built by the same sought-after Democrat operative who led the grassroots fundraising for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

He has already amassed so much money – more than $25 million (£20.7 million) during the midterms – that he has started to campaign far away from California.

Notably, he spent $100,000 (£83,000) on a television advert that ran on Fox News in Florida, attacking Ron DeSantis, the state’s governor, who is emerging as the favourite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Mr Newsom also vocally criticised his own party, and by implication its leadership, for not being “aggressive” enough.

This led to raised eyebrows behind the scenes at the White House, and fears of a plot by Mr Newsom to challenge Mr Biden for the nomination.

An incumbent president has not faced a credible primary opponent since the Republican Pat Buchanan ran and lost against George HW Bush in 1992.

Gavin Newsom California governor US politics White House - Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The last sitting Democrat president to face serious opposition was Jimmy Carter, who was challenged unsuccessfully in the primaries by Senator Ted Kennedy in 1980.

Story continues

On midterm election night on Nov 8, Mr Newsom delivered a private assurance to Mr Biden by telephone that he would not do the same in 2024.

He was overheard on his mobile phone telling the president: “I’m all in. Put me in coach. We have your back.”

By “put me in coach”, he appeared to mean he was prepared to travel in Mr Biden’s entourage and campaign for his re-election.

Some Democrat donors in California have indicated that if Mr Biden does not run, then Mr Newsom “unequivocally” will. But if Mr Biden goes ahead, then it is thought Mr Newsom will wait until 2028.

Mr Newsom has already taken steps that will be popular with Left-wing Democrat primary voters nationwide.

They include banning the sale of new petrol cars in California by 2035, introducing the toughest emissions limits in the US, investing $32 billion (£26 billion) to combat climate change, and leading an effort to enshrine the right to abortion in his state’s constitution.

Gavin Newsom California US politics climate change environment - AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

In attempting to make the jump from California governor to the White House, Mr Newsom would be emulating Ronald Reagan, who ran the state between 1967 and 1975.

Some Democrat strategists believe that someone from outside Washington, unconnected to the Biden administration, may have an advantage.

Fielding Mr Newsom, rather than Kamala Harris, as the nominee would be seen as a clean break.

Mr Newsom has governed the world’s fifth-largest economy since 2019 and won a recall vote last year in a landslide.

That was largely a referendum on his response to the pandemic, which had included mask and vaccine mandates.

If there were to be a race between Mr Newsom and Donald Trump in 2024, it would have an added personal complication – Mr Newsom’s first wife, the television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Speaking at a conservative conference last month, Ms Guilfoyle said her ex-husband would not get to be president.

She said: "In California, they have vowed to get rid of gas-powered cars with no explanation of how they are going to fund and power alternatives.

"A bunch of winners over there, folks ... he ain't making it to the White House."

The runners and riders who could replace Joe Biden

As a relatively young vice-president, Ms Harris should be the natural replacement for Joe Biden as head of the Democrat party.

However, she has faced widespread criticism, including in her role overseeing border security, and opponents have accused her of speaking in “word salads”.

Due to her poor approval rating – currently 39 per cent – it is likely she would have to defeat a crowded primary field to win the presidential nomination, either in 2024 or 2028.

Ms Harris has already met donors in California, including members of the powerful Getty family.

“Mayor Pete” from the 2020 race has seen his reputation enhanced more than any member of the Biden administration.

As transportation secretary, he has been fortunate to preside over Mr Biden’s one bipartisan legislative achievement - the $1.2 trillion (£996 billion) infrastructure bill.

However, he has been criticised for flying on taxpayer-funded private jets while advocating for reductions in carbon emissions.

The Indiana native recently changed his residency to Michigan, an election battleground state.

The governor of Michigan was very nearly Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

She went through an extensive vetting process, but he ultimately picked Kamala Harris.

Ms Whitmer turned down another position in Mr Biden’s administration.

She proceeded to become an advocate for strong lockdown measures in the pandemic, and was involved in a series of high-profile rows with Donald Trump.

In 2020, she was the victim of a foiled kidnapping plot by far-Right extremists.

In November’s midterms, she won an unexpectedly easy victory over Tudor Dixon, a Trump-backed Republican opponent.

The 57-year-old governor of Illinois is a billionaire and the richest elected politician in the US. His family owns the Hyatt hotel chain.

He was easily re-elected in the midterms and has found a national voice by expressing his passionate anger with the way things are going.

His independent wealth, estimated at $3.6 billion (£3 billion), would give him an advantage, but could alienate the Left of the party.

Mr Pritzker’s economic record in Illinois – low growth and an exodus of several major companies because of high taxes – would likely come under scrutiny.

It would seem nonsensical for a party, worried about an 80-year-old president, to replace him with someone who is 81.

However, much of the Democrat disillusion with Mr Biden comes from the Left of the party and is do with policy, rather than his age.

Mr Sanders, the longtime leader of the Left wing, has said he will support the president if he runs again.

However, he has not ruled himself out if Mr Biden stands aside.

Mr Sanders finished second in both the 2016 and 2020 Democrat nomination races. With the party lurching to the Left, he could finally go one better.

The “next Bernie Sanders” is a close friend of the original, but is more than three decades younger.

Mr Khanna, a congressman from California, was the co-chairman of Mr Sanders’ 2020 campaign and would expect to get his backing.

He calls himself a “progressive capitalist” and has support in Silicon Valley, which he represents as part of his congressional district.

That includes close links to social media companies, and the ability to raise large amounts of campaign funding.

Mr Khanna, a son of Indian immigrants, is also close to Nancy Pelosi, his fellow Californian.

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson, a prominent self-help author, has become Joe Biden's first declared challenger for the Democrat nomination in 2024.

She ran in 2020 and qualified for the first two primary debates, but later dropped out of the race and endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Ms Williamson, 70, has made frequent TV appearances as a guest of Oprah Winfrey.

She has condemned Mr Biden's decision to change the order in which states will vote for the party nominee in 2024.

Mr Biden pressed for Iowa to be replaced as the first to vote by South Carolina, the state which ultimately rescued his flailing campaign in 2020.

Ms Williamson said: "How can the Democratic Party present itself as a champion of democracy, and do something as undemocratic as overtly engineering the primary schedule to make sure that their chosen candidate would win it? That is spitting in the face of democracy."