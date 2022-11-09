Democrat Control of House and Senate Hangs in Balance in Midterm Elections

As the results of Tuesday’s general midterm election continue to come in and be counted, Democrat control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance.

Though the Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and hold the tie-breaking vote Senate, the party is expected to lose seats, as is typical during midterm elections for the party that controls the White House.

In order to take control of the House, Republicans would need to gain just five seats. Analysts have admitted that the party’s odds look pretty good given that in the 22 midterm elections from 1934 to 2018, the president’s party has lost 28 House seats on average, according to the New York Times. Key races for the House in Tuesday’s general election include those across Virginia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, North Carolina and Michigan, among others.

All eyes are on the 35 Senate seats on the ballot this November, with key races in battleground states Pennsylvania and Georgia, as well as toss-ups in Nevada and Arizona. The highly anticipated race in Pennsylvania between, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and TV personality Mehmet Oz (R) slid into new territory in recent months after the lingering impact of Fetterman’s stroke has been the subject of speculation from Oz and the media. In Georgia, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) has taken on Herschel Walker (R), who has recently had less than half a percentage point lead over Warnock, according to The Hill.

New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Ohio also have Senate seats that are expected to flip — the least likely one being Ohio, where J.D. Vance (R) has a steady lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D).

On Monday, President Biden predicted the Democrats would win the Senate, expressing more optimism that the party would maintain control of the Senate and calling the race for the House “tougher.”

However, if the GOP takes control of both the House and Senate, the President has warned “a horrible two years” will ensue. “The good news is I’ll have a veto pen,” Biden said at a Chicago fundraiser Friday.

In the first national election since the right-wing majority Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade in June, the fate of abortion access in several states, including Arizona and Ohio, remains undetermined until Tuesday’s results come in.

Though results for races, especially those in key states, might take days to roll in, many have their eyes peeled for Republican candidates who might not accept election results and claim election fraud, especially given ongoing false election claims regarding the 2020 presidential race.

Read on for the results:

Senate Results (updated as they are called by AP):

Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina.

Democrat Peter Welch wins election to U.S. Senate from Vermont.

House Results (updated as they are called by AP):

Republican Scott Franklin wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 18th Congressional District

Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Harold Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.

More to come…