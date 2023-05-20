Democrat Can't Hide Shock Over CNN Anchor's George Santos Question: 'Come On Now!'

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) called out CNN anchor Erin Burnett for “trippin’” with her question Friday about the Democrat’s heckling of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on the U.S. Capitol steps earlier this week. (You can watch Bowman’s response below.)

Bowman, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), went after Santos and told him he’s “got to go” as the controversial lawmaker spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Bowman, who also got into an shouting match with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), appeared shocked when Burnett asked whether he has “regrets” over the run-in.

“When you look at that, do you have any regrets for doing that? For yelling at him in that way?” asked Burnett after showing a clip of the exchange with Santos.

“No. Come on now. Come on now. CNN, y’all trippin’ now,” replied Bowman, before declaring that the Republican should resign or be expelled from his post over his string of lies and “the laws he is being accused of breaking.”

He added: “Is heckling a horrible, evil thing? Is teasing someone? Is friendly banter a horrible evil thing? Come on, y’all. Everybody needs to lighten up.”

Bowman’s remarks come as Santos faces 13 federal charges, including money laundering, wire fraud and unemployment benefits fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last week. Santos has refused to resign while several Republicans in his district, who once called on him to leave office, voted to block a vote on the House floor seeking his expulsion.

(H/T Mediaite)

