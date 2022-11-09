Democrat Bauer in lead against Rep. Finlay in Richland SC House race

Democrat Heather Bauer, who ran her campaign solely on expanding access to abortion, continued to stay in the lead to represent South Carolina House District 75 against Republican incumbent Rep. Kirkman Finlay.

As of almost 11 p.m., with 53% of precincts reporting, Bauer had about 54% of the vote to Finlay’s 45%.

The Columbia-based district covers Heathwood, Forest Acres, parts of Shandon and Rosewood, as well as the areas of Lake Katherine and the Hampton and Old Woodlands neighborhoods behind the Veterans Hospital.

Bauer, who previously ran for the same House seat but lost in a primary in 2020, made abortion access a key focus of her campaign, repeatedly tying Finlay to Republican-led efforts to further restrict access.

Her strategy mirrored Democrats’ nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June that overruled the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade, further empowering states to restrict access to abortion.

Bauer, 38, previously told The State newspaper that she favored a law modeled on Roe, which legalized abortions up to about 24 weeks.

The South Carolina Legislature last year passed a law banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, or when a fetal heartbeat is detected. That law has been temporarily blocked by the state Supreme Court as it mulls whether the law violates the state Constitution’s right to privacy.

“This is like a state of emergency for women in South Carolina,” Bauer, who works for Benefitfocus, a publicly-traded software firm which manages employee benefits, told The State ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “It’s about freedom, it’s about women deciding what they do with their own bodies.”

Meanwhile, 10-year incumbent Finlay, 52, a large land and restaurant owner — he owns Doc’s BBQ, Millstone at Adams Pond and Pawleys Front Porch in Five Points — sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, a powerful legislative panel that gets the first crack at drafting the state budget each year.

He is the son of the late Kirkman Finlay Jr., the former mayor of Columbia and Columbia city councilman.

Finlay Park, located downtown behind Columbia’s post office, was named for his father.

Finlay ran his campaign primarily on his record, touting efforts to raise teacher pay, tax cuts, and investing in road repairs, broadband access and sewer infrastructure. Finlay also helped lead a successful push to get a $20 million state earmark to help alleviate traffic problems caused by railroad trains running through Columbia.

Senior editor Maayan Schechter contributed reporting.