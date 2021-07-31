'Democracy is at Threat': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Before Leaving Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Kolkata on Friday, 30 July, calling her four-day visit to Delhi “successful.” On her way out, she said she intends to visit Delhi once every two months and meet more Opposition leaders.

This is her first visit to the national capital after her party, Trinamool Congress retained power in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly election.

"The visit was successful. Met a lot of my colleagues for political reasons. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy, save country,'" said Banerjee.

"To save democracy everyone must work together. The country is the most important thing to work for. If democracy is at threat, the country is under threat. Save democracy and save the nation," she added, PTI reported.

She said she was returning to Bengal as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation.

During her visit this time, Banerjee also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.

She said the country was concerned "because of the fuel price hike and the domestic gas price hike."

"The government has taken more than 3.7 lakh crore rupees from the pockets of the common man in the way the diesel petrol and domestic gas hike is increasing. Farmers are on the road. Unemployment is rising. COVID is on the rise. What will happen with the third wave? I have told the prime minister that the third wave should not increase, and vaccines and medicines should be properly available. This is one side, the people’s side,” Banerjee said.

Opposition Unity Outreach

Her meetings have raised speculation about the possibility of Opposition parties uniting before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Her visit this time included meetings with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanimozhi, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abishek Manu Singhvi. She also spoke to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad. She also said that she couldn't meet with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar as he had gone to Mumbai and that she will be meeting him soon.

"There cannot be anything better than Opposition unity for a political purpose. I couldn't meet every leader that I wanted to because of COVID protocols. However, the outcome of the meetings has been good. Let us work together," she said.

