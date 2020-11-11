‘Democracy is at stake in this election’: With control of the Senate up for grabs in Georgia, organizers hit the ground to mobilize voters

If Democrats can win a pair of January U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia, they will take control of Congress in addition to the White House next year. If not, Mitch McConnell’s Republicans will retain the Senate – and their ability to stifle any attempts at passing progressive legislation.

There’s a chance Democrats can win both races, but they’ll have their work cut out for them. Local activists, however, say they’re up for the challenge.

“Democracy is at stake in this election,” Deborah Scott, executive director of Georgia Stand UP, a progressive activist group, told Yahoo News. “It's so fitting that it's happening right here in Georgia — a Southern state, a former slave state – and the base of it is Black women.”

Although Election Day is long over and Joe Biden is the president-elect, there are still two Senate races left to deal with because in Georgia, a winning candidate has to hit 50 percent of the vote. Otherwise, the top-two vote getters face off in a runoff election.

So in January, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will have to fend off a challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once pastored. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. David Perdue will attempt to keep his seat against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old former House candidate who’s proven to be a skilled fundraiser.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler waves to the crowd with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a Save Our Majority campaign rally on November 11, 2020. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Perdue, who was first elected in 2014, is up for reelection for the first time. Loeffler, a 49-year-old businesswoman, GOP megadonor and co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, was appointed earlier this year to her seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after Sen. Johnny Isakson retired due to health problems.

The fact that Democrats even have a chance of winning one of both of Georgia’s Senate seats is itself a triumph of activism. In particular, former gubernatorial candidate state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams has been praised for registering some 800,000 Georgians to vote in this year’s election, and is still raising millions of dollars to help push Ossoff and Warnock across the finish line.

“Stacey is the architect of how we are where we are in Georgia,” DuBose Porter, the former chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, told Yahoo News earlier this month.

Scott, the progressive activist, agreed with that assessment.

“I love Stacey and I support what she's doing, and we're glad that she's able to bring the attention to such an important issue,” Scott said. “So we're excited about that, and we see the impact. But we have some base-building organizations that have been here for 10, 15, 20 years and have been working on building the base. Because not only do we do voter registration, we do voter registration, voter education and leadership development.”

The presidential race in Georgia hasn’t been called yet, although Biden had a slim, 14,000-vote lead there as of Wednesday afternoon. But earlier in the day, GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced there will be a full recount of the five-million votes cast in the state’s 159 counties. The vote would have to be finished by November 20.

Raffensperger announced the recount after Loeffler and Perdue released a joint statement calling on him to resign, citing “failures” in the election process they could not provide evidence for. In response, Raffensperger defended his office's handling of the election and refused to resign.

While that fight works itself out on the Republican side, Scott says Democrats are attracting out-of-state supporters looking to help Warnock and Ossoff.

“When we look at what's going to happen over the next nine weeks, we know that there are going to be a lot of people that want to come to Georgia and they want to help,” said Scott. “And the reason they want to help is they see that this is a moment in time that they can actually make a difference and in their democracy and even in their volunteerism.”