Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on

Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.

Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, besting her closest opponent with about 85% of the vote by 8 p.m. She’s running to become the first Black U.S. Senator from Florida. The Associated Press called the race at 8:01 p.m.

“We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s time for us to #RetireRubio,” Demings tweeted Tuesday evening.

Attorney and former state Rep. Brian Rush, 63, was in second with 5.7% of the vote. He ran on a platform of immigration reform and fiscal discipline.

William Sanchez, 60, an immigration attorney, had netted 5.1% of the vote. He ran on progressive policy positions such as support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for all.

And Ricardo De La Fuente, a green energy entrepreneur, was running last with 3.6%. The youngest candidate in the race at 32, De La Fuente ran on a platform of unifying the electorate.

The primary was hardly a race at all. With Demings’ eyes set on Rubio for months, the Democratic candidates never debated. The congresswoman proved to be a formidable fundraiser, pulling in at least $47.8 million before the primary — $34.8 million of that coming from individual donations of $200 or less.

Demings outspent all her opponents more than 170 to one, federal records show.