Demi Moore Sparkles in Glittery Sheer Gown at Dolce & Gabbana Event in Milan — See Her Sultry Look

Moore was joined at the fashion event by other stars including Cher, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o

Robino Salvatore/GC Demi Moore

Demi Moore looked bold and beautiful while celebrating Dolce & Gabbana in Italy!

The Ghost actress, 61, left little to the imagination wearing a sheer silver mesh gown with sparkling details to the opening of the From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at Milan's Palazzo Reale on Saturday, April 6.

Moore sported a black bra and black boy shorts under the floor-length gown, giving the look a tastefully sexy vibe.

Robino Salvatore/GC Demi Moore attends a Dolce & Gabbana event in Milan on April 6, 2024

The A Few Good Men star finished off the look with a pair of black strappy heels. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, and had her long hair styled straight.

Moore's style choices made sense at the opening of the exhibition celebrating the creative process of Italian fashion power duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, which gives the public insight into how some of the brand's most iconic outfits went from ideas in the designers' minds to the runway or red carpets to be worn by A-list stars like Moore.

Robino Salvatore/GC Demi Moore attends a Dolce & Gabbana event in Milan on April 6, 2024

The exhibition, curated by Florence Müller and produced by IMG, features "loans of important historic works of art by Italian old masters from major public collections, as well as responses to Dolce & Gabbana’s designs by contemporary artists," according to a press release.

Other stars who stepped out to the opening included Cher, Lupita Nyong'o, Helen Mirren, Isabella Rossellini and Naomi Campbell.

The exhibition will tour worldwide after its opening in Milan.



