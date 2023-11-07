Demi Moore Shines in Silver Carolina Herrera Dress at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 With Wes Gordon

Demi Moore wore a strapless silver Carolina Herrera dress to the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York, arriving at the prestigious award show accompanied by the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

While at the event, Moore presented Gwyneth Paltrow with the Innovation Award for her brand, Goop.

Demi Moore at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 6 in New York.

Moore’s sparkling look featured an assortment of metallic circular embellishments, which the star paired with Stuart Weitzman classic black heels and a Carolina Herrera strappy clutch.

Styled by Brad Goreski, the actress’ outfit was from the brand’s spring 2024 collection, designed by Gordon. “Of course, party dresses are a huge part of the Herrera business, and this season, he traded embellishments for form, as on a black and lavender stripe micro pleated tulle ballgown that fanned out like a beach umbrella, and bustier dresses with micro pleated tulle cage skirts,” WWD reported on the collection in September.

Wes Gordon and Demi Moore at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 6 in New York.

Moore ventured into the creative side of fashion in 2022, collaborating with women’s swimwear brand Andie on a vintage-inspired limited-edition collection. The rollout featured 10 contemporary swimwear styles made with fabric sourced in Italy and France.

“In the process, it allowed me to explore some things about what I loved, what I felt other women might find interesting and unique that also addressed some of their areas of concern and in doing so in a way that was still sexy and had style,” Moore told WWD about the swimwear collaboration in 2022.

Since 1980, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has celebrated the top talent in fashion design with the CFDA Awards. Presented by Amazon Fashion, this year’s ceremony is held at the Museum of Natural History and hosted by actress Anne Hathaway.

