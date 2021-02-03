Demi Moore says her naked 'Vanity Fair' cover taught women to 'embrace ourselves in a pregnant state'

Twenty-nine years after Demi Moore appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair while pregnant with daughter Scout Willis, the 58-year-old actress is reflecting on what those photographs meant to her and women everywhere.

Moore posed for the cover of "Vanity Fair" while pregnant with Scout Willis. (Photo: Vanity Fair)

“I remember it very well,” Moore said in a conversation with Naomi Campbell for the supermodel’s No Filter series on YouTube. “I understand what impact it had on the world. On women, on our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state. But it was a moment that I was taking to really be in myself and be expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me.”

Moore explained that although she felt that she had an understanding of what that moment meant for her, she only realized the larger implications “in retrospect.”

“I do realize that that was a moment of recognition that I do think helped move me down the path of being able to step into owning who I am,” she said.

Being a parent is a large part of who Moore is. She even took some time away from her successful acting career to raise her three daughters, Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis with ex-husband Bruce Willis. “I just decided that they needed to be the focus and grounded in one place,” she explained of her time in Idaho with the girls while she and Bruce were getting a divorce. “I needed to pause.”

Moore recently experienced a similar opportunity to reconnect with her children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings because I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had,” she explained. “It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school.”

When it comes to spending time with Bruce’s wife Emma and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, Moore said it’s a good thing for the sake of the children.

Story continues

“My daughters love their little sisters and for me, our family — regardless of what the shape of it is — it’s important to keep together. And for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better,” she said. “It was really sweet and we did have some silly times, for sure.”

Still, the time that they had as an “immediate” family “was really a blessing,” she said. “Of course I love and adore my children. But I really like them. I like them as people, I like who they are. I learn from each of them in different ways. ... People comment often on how lovely and kind and gracious they are, and I feel like that I can say, that feels good.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.