Demi Moore spends Mother's Day with ex Bruce Willis and their big, blended family

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis divorced in 2000 but their modern family celebrated Mother’s Day together Sunday in Idaho, where they are quarantining together.

The G.I. Jane star shared black-and-white photos, snapped by acclaimed photographer and director Brian Bowen Smith, who is driving cross-country photographing people from his truck (#bbsdrivebys), of the festivities. In addition to Moore and Willis’s three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — they are there with Willis’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the couple’s two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

“Thankful to be with family today (and every day),” Moore wrote on Instagram. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Mother’s Day photo shoot.

Moore has been quarantining at her Sun Valley estate with Willis — who has his own house across the street, according to Entertainment Tonight — and their adult kids since March. Showing how cordial things are, she even posted a photo from their 1987 wedding. It was part of a tribute to Little Richard, who died on Saturday. He officiated the nuptials of the Hollywood stars.

Heming Willis, who only arrived in Idaho recently with Mabel and Evelyn (due to a medical situation with one of the younger girls), also shared a snapshot from the modern Mother’s Day photo shoot. The picture was of just her quartet and she described herself as “grateful to know this kind of love.” She also reshared the group shot Moore posted. (Willis remarried in 2009 and the couple recently marked their 11th anniversary.)

Rumer shared photos from the shoot too, a group shot and a photo along with her dog (“my girl”).

The House Bunny actress used another photo from the shoot — of her mother in the pickup bed — to pay tribute to the Indecent Proposal and Ghost star on Mother’s Day. Rumer described Moore as “one of the most radiant humans I have ever met.” She said her “presence fills up a room” and she’s “goofy and smart and wise.” It ended with, “I am grateful everyday I chose to do this crazy life with you.”



It was Tallulah’s tribute to Moore that got a lot of attention on Sunday. Willis and Moore’s youngest daughter, who is joined in quarantine by her boyfriend Dillon Buss, wrote about the nearly three years she was estranged from Moore. (When Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, came out last year, Tallulah spoke about being the only child left living at home when Moore spiraled out of control amid addiction at the end of her third marriage to Ashton Kutcher. It led to their estrangement.)

Scout — whose boyfriend, Jake Miller, is also in Idaho with the “quaranteam” — referenced Tallulah’s post and shared some thoughts of her own in tribute to Moore. She said Mother’s Day, in certain years, also brought her “deep, profound sadness” because of their estrangement. But she also wrote of the work they did to salvage the relationship and how they rebuilt their “closeness.”

And while there were deep wounds amid the family, you can’t tell from their cozy joint-family fun while isolating from the coronavirus. We’ve seen exes Moore and Willis in matching pajamas and doing wacky dances together. The whole family celebrating little Mabel learning how to ride a bike. And lots of foraging morel mushrooms.

