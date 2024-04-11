Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith Have“ Now and Then” Reunion 29 Years After Film's Release

The former costars embraced on the red carpet at the Unforgettable Evening charity event in Beverly Hills Wednesday night

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Melanie Griffith and Demi Moore on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith posed for an impromptu Now and Then reunion!

The former costars, who shared the screen in the 1995 coming-of-age film, dressed to impress for the Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, April 10. The event benefitted the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

Moore, 61, wore a black halter floor-length gown. The neckline included one piece of fabric weaving through the top of the gown, creating a pleated ruching effect across her bodice.

The dress also included a deep slit, providing a peek at the actress' black strappy heels. The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star's accessories didn't stop there as she was dripping in diamonds, including intricate dangle drop diamond earrings and a diamond cuff bracelet.

The Ghost star let her long black hair cascade in waves, and the rest of her glam included a dark metallic smokey eye and dark nude lipgloss.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Demi Moore on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Meanwhile, Griffith, 66, contrasted Moore's dark ensemble with an all-white tailored pantsuit. She completed the two-piece look with a silk chiffon blouse with ruffles down the placket.

The Milk Money actress accessorized with leather taupe open-toe platform sandals and lacy white fingerless gloves that peeked out from the blazer. Griffith opted for pearl jewelry, wearing studs and a matching string necklace.

The Emmy nominee's glam also included a smokey eye, but she paired it with red lipstick.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Melanie Griffith on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Melanie Griffith and Demi Moore on April 10, 2024 Beverly Hills, California.

The pair starred in the cult classic Now and Then alongside Christina Ricci, Rosie O'Donnell, Thora Birch, Gaby Hoffmann, Ashleigh Aston Moore, and Rita Wilson. It follows four women who recall a shared summer from their teens in 1970. Birch and Hoffman played younger versions of Griffith's and Moore's characters, respectively.

Wilson and husband Tom Hanks were also in attendance at the Unforgettable Evening event.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

It comes on the heels of Moore's glamorous appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Milan on April 6. She wore a sparkly silver mesh gown over a black bra and matching black hotpants to the opening of the From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at Milan's Palazzo Reale. She capped off her look with black stilettos and wore her hair in her signature sleek middle part.

Robino Salvatore/GC Demi Moore is seen at the Dolce&Gabbana 40th Anniversary party on April 06, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Additionally, in recent months, both Moore and Griffith have been spotted supporting their daughters. Moore and her daughters — Rumer , 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30 (all of whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis) — also made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Moore wore a chocolate-brown Versace gown with sexy cutouts and gold jewelry, while her daughters went for a variety of romantic vibes.



Just two months before, Moore joined the Something Wild actress to celebrate Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson's successful Saturday Night Live hosting gig on January 27. Griffith shares Dakota, 34, and stepson Jesse Johnson, 41, with ex Don Johnson. She also shares son Alexander Bauer, 38, with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and daughter Stella Banderas, 27, with former husband Antonio Banderas.



