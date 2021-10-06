Demi Moore and Her Daughter Are Twinning Their Way Through Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore, Scout Willis

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Demi Moore, Scout Willis

A fastidious anti-aging regimen and great genetics have Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis looking more like sisters these days — and the camera loves them. The mother-daughter duo have emerged as Paris Fashion Week's foremost street style stars, having attended a series of shows in impeccably coordinated outfits.

Their twinning tour began at the Chloé show, where they wowed onlookers in tan and camel-tone looks, signature earthy shades of the design house. Shortly thereafter, the pair pulled out their best black, body-baring cutouts, which they debuted at the Stella McCartney show, Demi's plunging jumpsuit in particular drawing awe.

Just yesterday, the two revealed what might be their best "couples costume" yet. At the Albar Elbaz memorial show by AZ Factory, "Love Brings Love," Moore and Willis honored fashion's most sacred colors — black and red — with identically shaped pointy-toed heels in contrasting tones. Moore's glitter-encrusted jumpsuit was complemented by Willis's sheeny satin jacket, amounting to a city grid's-worth of light between the two of them. Willis's red tights, too, proved that leggings can be front row-worthy when paired with the right shoe.

Shop the mother-daughter duo's pointy-toe trend that stopped Paris Fashion Week in its tracks, starting at just $21 below.

