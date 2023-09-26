Demi Moore Gets on Board With the See-Through Dress Trend

Better late than never! Demi Moore jumped on the everywhere-all-the-time sheer trend, stepping out in Paris in a sheer black dress for a Fashion Week moment with Kate Moss.

Moore paired her off-the-shoulder knit dress with a black clutch, black sunglasses and black heels, while Moss (a sheer dress enthusiast, actually) wore stockings and a black satin skirt suit over a white top. She, too, wore opaque sunglasses. They are stars, after all!

Kate Moss and Demi Moore steal the scene in Paris! NINO, VEGAN / BACKGRIDUSA

Demi Moore is poised for a comeback, with a starring role in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud. This time, he's taking on writer Truman Capote and his “swans,” the Upper East Side women he ingratiated himself with and ended up betraying shortly before his death. Moore plays Ann Woordward (socialite, model, husband-murderer) alongside a stacked cast including Naomi Watts, Molly Ringwald, and Chloë Sevigny.

The G.I. Jane star reflected on her unexpected connection to the material in an interview with Town & Country, linking the legendary writer (Capote, not Murphy) to her own family. “I didn’t know the details [about Capote]. I was more aware of and intrigued by the idea that he is the inspiration for Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird. I have a daughter named Scout, so obviously that book has real importance to me,” she said.

She also revealed the surprising way she was courted for the series; Murphy had been trying to get her on one of his shows for years, but she always declined the role. Then, she got a very pointed voicemail. “Ryan and I met years ago, way before he was doing what he’s doing,” she said. “And off and on we’ve tried to do something together. This time the message he left was, ‘Tell her to get on the phone with me and don’t talk herself out of it.’ And so I thought, When we get on the phone, whatever it is, I’ll do it.”

And look fab while doing it, too.

Originally Appeared on Glamour