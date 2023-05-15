Demi Moore Celebrated Her First Mother's Day as a Grandma in a Leopard-Print Bikini

Her daughter Rumer Willis welcomed a baby girl in April.

Demi Moore isn't a regular grandma, she's a cool grandma.



On Sunday, the 60-year-old actress celebrated her first Mother's Day as a grandmother with a bikini-clad photo on Instagram, after her and Bruce Willis's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, welcomed a baby girl named Louetta with her musician boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas last month. In a black and white photo shared to her grid, Moore wore an itty-bitty leopard-print bathing suit and aviator sunglasses while holding her sleeping granddaughter in her arms by the pool. She had on little-to-no makeup and her signature long dark hair was worn down her back and straight.



Demi Moore Instagram

"Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!," she captioned her post, which also included a candid snapshot of Demi comforting Rumer as she was giving birth, as well as a throwback nude photo from when the actress was pregnant with Rumer — shot by the iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz.



Rumer announced she was expecting her first child back in December 2022, prompting her mom to share an announcement of her own. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of Rumer's baby bump on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the next day, she posted a second image of Rumer at an ultrasound appointment with her mom and two sisters in the room, writing: "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

