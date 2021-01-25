Demi Lovato to Star in NBC Comedy Put Pilot ‘Hungry’ From Suzanne Martin

Demi Lovato is attached to star in a single-camera comedy series that has scored a put pilot order at NBC.

The project is titled “Hungry.” It follows friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato will executive produce in addition to starring. The series hails from writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who won two Emmy Awards during her time as a writer and producer on “Frasier.” She most recently wrote for and executive produced the revival of “Will & Grace” at NBC. “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes will also executive produce along with Todd Milliner via Hazy Mills. Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson of SB Projects will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce. Martin and Hazy Mills are currently under overall deals at the studio.

“Hungry” is the latest project on which Hazy Mills and Martin have collaborated. Others include “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Soul Man,” and “Crowded.”

Lovato is an accomplished actress in addition to being a world-renowned singer/songwriter. She got her breakout role in the Disney Channel original film “Camp Rock” and its sequels. She also appeared in multiple episodes of the “Will & Grace” revival as well as on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series,” and “Glee.”

As a singer, she has released six studio albums to date, with the most recent being “Tell Me You Love Me” in 2017. She also has multiple gold and platinum singles to her name, including the title track of “Tell Me You Love Me.” She was one the main performers at the primetime special honoring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

She is repped by WME, SB Projects, and Schreck Rose.

