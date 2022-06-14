Demi Lovato Slays the "Naked Dress" Trend on 'The Tonight Show'

The "naked dress" trend has taken the internet by storm and Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to rock the daring look.

The artist made an appearance in the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a piece by Sergio Castaño Peña. "Holy f--k NY was fun," she captioned her Instagram post, which features the star posing in her neon tribal number paired with a cropped croc-print biker jacket. The singer also looked stunning in her shaggy mullet and sultry smokey eye makeup.

Speaking to Fallon on her new album, Lovato shared that her latest project “really represents who [she is.]" “I made this album, you know, clean and sober -- I can’t say that about my last album -- but this one, I’m really, really proud about,” she said.

Watch part of her interview below and take a closer look at her ensemble above.