'The Demi Lovato Show': Olivia Munn encourages anyone with suicidal thoughts to 'hold on'

Olivia Munn is encouraging anyone battling suicidal thoughts to "ask yourself if you can hold on another day."

Munn sat down with Demi Lovato for a candid, unfiltered conversation about anxiety and depression during the first episode of the singer's new Roku series "The Demi Lovato Show," which premieres Friday.

"For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day," UPDATED// Munn said in in an exclusive first look clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

'No one comes to our aid': Olivia Munn speaks out about challenges Asian women face in special

Olivia Munn sat down with Demi Lovato during the first episode of the singer's new Roku series "The Demi Lovato Show," which premieres Friday.

The 41-year-old actress speaks from experience. In 2018, following the death of Anthony Bourdain, Munn revealed on Twitter that she's battled "anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression" for most of her adult life, adding that "thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times" before seeking help.

"But please listen to me- from someone who is telling you that she’s been where you are- when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE," Munn wrote at the time.

During "The Demi Lovato Show" episode, Lovato said Munn's message "literally made me cry when I read it." The singer, who has been vocal about her mental health struggles and substance abuse, said it was "beautiful to be able to relate to something."

"If you take your life, game over. It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years," Munn said. "The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed."

Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them

Each 10-minute episode of "The Demi Lovato Show" will feature the singer discussing pressing social issues with celebrity guests and experts, ranging from "activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors," according to Roku.

Story continues

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a June press release. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with 'The Demi Lovato Show' no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome."

Lovato's celebrity line-up includes appearances from Lucy Hale, YG, Jameela Jamil and Nikita Dragun.

More: Demi Lovato says they feel 'more transparent' without 'hyper-feminine' image

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Demi Lovato Show': Olivia Munn talks overcoming suicidal thoughts