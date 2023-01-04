Demi Lovato Shares Photos with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: 'Wishing You All the Best'

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’

Demi Lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato is celebrating the start of the new year by sharing sweet photos of her boyfriend, Jutes.

On Wednesday, the songstress, 30, shared snaps from their snowboarding trip to the Big Bear area in California, expressing that they rang in the new year together.

"Ended the new year like this ✨ wishing you all the best for 2023 🖤," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Lovato began the series of pics with a snap of them kissing while wearing winter clothing and sunglasses with the singer rocking Dezi's "Drippy" shades as snow lightly fell around them. For the second, she chose to highlight a photo of the two standing on top of the mountain alongside a statue of a bear.

Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’

Demi Lovato/instagram

RELATED: Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes

The couple is then seen enjoying a warm cup of coffee inside a cabin that overlooks the lake. Lovato highlighted the picturesque scene in other snaps, including a short video of the two driving down a road and a wide shot of snow-covered trees.

She also included an individual snap of her smiling as she raises her snowboarding goggles and a pic of Jutes with just as big of a smile as he prepares to put on his gloves.

Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’

Demi Lovato/instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Jutes at Disneyland on Christmas Eve: 'Love U So Much'

A source close to the couple confirmed their romance to PEOPLE in August, saying that the singer was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with Jutes.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Lovato and the Canadian indie rocker connected after he co-wrote several tracks on her album Holy Fvck, with the source also adding they have "a lot in common."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the end-of-the-year trip in December, they celebrated Christmas Eve at Disneyland in Anaheim, California with Lovato sharing romantic photos from the trip on Instagram.

The pair dressed in all-black ensembles in the pics as they experienced many theme park attractions. Lovato captioned the series of snaps, "Merry Xmas everyone," adding a single black heart emoji. In the comments section, Jutes responded to his love, writing, "Love u so much baby 😘😘😘."

Latest Stories

  • Ratings: The Rookie Hits 2-1/2 Year High in Viewers; ABC's Will Trent Opens Well

    ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds both saw significant gains with their new, Tuesday team-up, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s biggest audience. ABC | The Rookie drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, surging to its largest audience audience since May 2020 (!)and its highest demo number since May 2021. […]

  • We’re Still Not Over Saweetie's Pamela Anderson-inspired Tousled Updo

    2023 is the year of the "Icy Girl," and Saweetie's New Year's Eve, Pamela Anderson/Faith Evans...

  • Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.

    Ant Anstead shares son Hudson London, 3, with ex Christina Hall, as well as son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex Louise Storey

  • TVLine Items: Agatha Adds Rupp, Peacock's Traitors Trailer and More

    Agatha: Coven of Chaos has recruited a familiar face: Debra Jo Rupp, who appeared in multiple episodes of WandaVision, has joined the Disney+/Marvel spinoff series, our sister site Deadline reports. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s […]

  • Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country's latest Zircon hypersonic missile on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine. Russia touts that the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by flying at an astounding 7,000 miles per hour (11,265 km/h). Here is a glance at the ship and its weapons. THE PRIDE OF THE RUSSIAN NAVY Commissioned by the navy in 2018 following long trials, the Admiral

  • TikTok found a $39 Amazon dress that’s similar to SKIMS’ Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

    If you've been on the hunt for an affordable alternative to the popular style, TikTok has found one that's a fraction of the price. The post TikTok found a $39 Amazon dress that’s similar to SKIMS’ Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kim Kardashian Shows What Her Natural Hair Looks Like Without Extensions

    Kim Kardashan is back to brunette after spending half of 2022 as a blonde—but daughter North West captured Kardashian at a pit stop while transitioning back to her signature dark hair hue in a TikTok posted to their joint account on Christmas Eve.

  • Conners' Returning Roseanne Character Revealed — and It's a Real Deep Cut

    The Conners is starting the new year off with a blast from Roseanne‘s past. The ABC spinoff’s executive producers previously told TVLine that a character last seen in an early episode of Roseanne would make their Conners debut in 2023. We can now confirm that the episode in question will air Wednesday, Jan. 11 (at […]

  • UPDATE 2-Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

    President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine. Russia, China and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and manoeuvrability.

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • New Cubs C Barnhart likes team's emphasis on run prevention

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Tucker Barnhart was looking at his options for next season, he liked the idea of playing his home games at Wrigley Field. The Indiana native heard good things about the Chicago Cubs from Wade Miley, one of his former teammates. When the Cubs started talking about the importance of run prevention, that really captured Barnhart's attention. “For me, hearing how highly they value that was a big, big key in making my antennas go up as a place that I wanted to play,” Barnhart said

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made