Demi Lovato: It could be so much fun to share children with a woman

Demi Lovato’s new single with Sam Smith isn’t the only thing the pop star has up her sleeve this week.

The 27-year-old, who will drop “I’m Ready” this Friday, is also the cover star for the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which features a candid interview about her love life, plans for the future and personal struggles, including a 2018 hospitalisation following a drug overdose.

“I would hate for a detail to become the headline when I’ve worked so hard for my music,” Lovato says of her plans to release her first new album since her overdose and subsequent trip to rehab.

“But I will say that I’ve really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my s*** out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later. But at the same time I’ve also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”

Demi Lovato opens up about her relationships and personal struggles in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar. (Photo: Alexi Lubomirski/Harper's Bazaar)

Though the former Disney Channel star, who was sober for six years before her near-fatal July 2018 overdose, prefers to not share details about her relapse, she is candid about the reaction, good and bad, to her health scare.

“It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” she tells the magazine. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything.

“It also kind of made it a little challenging because I did deal with that in the public eye — that was the way some people found out. I had relatives who got alerts on their phones. We didn’t even get to call them before they saw what happened.”

She adds that she hopes her experience inspires those struggling with substance abuse to ask for help if they need it.

Lovato with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in 2016. The stars dated for six years. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The conversation also turned to Lovato’s love life, from her newly engaged ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama (whom she wishes well but no longer remains in touch with) to a recent breakup.

“I just deleted [the Raya dating app] out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on,” says Lovato, who describes herself as “single as all hell” but has been recently linked to soap star Max Ehrich. “And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

The bisexual star hasn’t ruled out settling down — whether it’s with a man or a woman.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman… So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything.

“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”