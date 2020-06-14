Demi Lovato Sells Notorious Sunset Strip Villa to Real Estate Heir

Click here to read the full article.

Nearly two years after it first popped up for sale, child actor-turned-bestselling singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has finally succeeded in unloading her highly-publicized white elephant of a Hollywood Hills mansion. Perched in the foothills directly above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon and just a quick jog away from the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel, the heavily fortified villa packs in more than 5,500 square feet across three floors, with four bedrooms and a total of seven baths.

Property records reveal the 1.2-acre estate sold for $8.25 million, just a few hairs below the $8.3 million Lovato paid for the house in 2016. The buyer is 28-year-old Oakland, Calif. native Sam Jordan, the younger son of real estate mogul and major Democratic Party booster Wayne Jordan and his wife, civil rights activist Quinn Delaney, and the younger brother of rapper TMG Fresh.

Almost immediately after she moved into the lavish estate, Lovato was beset by life-threatening problems. In 2017, a major mudslide sent tons of debris into the property’s front yard, causing the house to be temporarily red-tagged as unsafe for entry. A few months later, Lovato suffered a drug overdose on the property that resulted in an 11-day hospitalization. But since then, she’s embarked on a full-throttle comeback, capped off by her well-received performance of the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

The walled and gated property sits hard up against a nearly sheer mountainside, though the specious lot offers a notably large motorcourt in addition to the attached garage. Inside, the hard-edged contemporary offers wide-plank hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and designer appliances, and a variety of living/entertaining spaces, including a double-height great room with glittery views of the Downtown L.A. skyline through walls of glass. Upstairs, a lofted lounge overlooks the lower floor, while the home’s penthouse level includes another living room with games area and bar, and opens out to a wraparound roof terrace with views stretching across the city, to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina.

Out back, a substantial concrete terrace surrounds a zero-edge plunge pool and a raised spa, while a lighted pathway leads from the outdoor kitchen, away from the house, way out to a gazebo that’s perched on the edge of a treacherously steep cliff.

David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency held the listing; Christian Name of Hilton & Hyland repped Jordan.

