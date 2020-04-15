Demi Lovato Says She's 'Not Friends' With Selena Gomez Anymore

From ELLE

Demi Lovato has revealed where her friendship with fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez stands.

The two actors were peers in the same Disney era, with Lovato breaking out in the 2008 film Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers and Gomez establishing herself on the series Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007, and both thrust into the spotlight in their teenage years.

It has been assumed, therefore, that the striking similarities between Gomez and Lovato mean that their friendship will have endured the years following their Disney careers, during which things haven't always been so easy for each individual.

Earlier this year, Lovato performed her new song 'Anyone' at the Grammy awards - her first return to the music ceremony since she was hospitalised following an overdose in 2018 - to which Gomez congratulated her publicly on her Instagram Stories, writing: 'I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.'

Asked about the singer's message in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar US, Lovato explained that she was grateful for the gesture but that the two are not close anymore.



'When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …' Lovato told the magazine before reportedly stopping herself. 'I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.'

Lovato went on to explain that she no longer keeps in touch with Jonas Brothers Joe, Nick or Kevin either despite embarking on a tour with Nick when he was a solo artist a few years ago.

She is, however, still friendly with Miley Cyrus, telling the publication: 'I talk to Miley. She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.'

Gomez and Cyrus are also still in touch, it seems with the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer recently joining the former Hannah Montana star to talk about mental health during quarantine amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

