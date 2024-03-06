Demi Lovato Says She's in 'Chill' Mode with Wedding Planning: 'I'm Just Really Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)

"Right now, it's easy-peasy," the singer tells PEOPLE of finalizing details for her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Jutes

Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and Jutes

Demi Lovato isn't stressing her upcoming wedding.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week's issue, the "Heart Attack" singer (who uses she/they pronouns) reveals she's feeling super "chill" about planning her nuptials with her songwriter fiancé Jutes.

"Right now, it's just easy-peasy. Let's get a planner and let's look at venues. So it's pretty calm right now," Lovato, 31, says. "We've got some time."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

While they know there will likely be some stressful moments to come as the big day draws nearer, they're leaning into the excitement and anticipation of the occasion.

"I'm sure the stress … whenever it's like, 'Oh no, we have to get a florist and we have to get this and we have to do that.' And I’m sure I'll be stressing about the weather, whatever it is the day of, but I'm also just really looking forward to it," Lovato explains.

One wedding detail that the two-time Grammy nominee is particularly excited about is her bridal look. "I definitely have a vision, but I'm not going to say because I don't want [Jutes] to hear it," she teases. "I think what I want for my dress is [to keep it] secret from him so that he doesn't know what I'm wearing until I walk down the aisle — but we're planning."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Demi Lovato and Jutes

In January, Lovato told PEOPLE she had already started dress shopping and collecting potential looks and inspiration photos. "I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things," she said while attending the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City.

Lovato and Jutes — who first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song "Substance" — got engaged in December 2023. Jutes popped the question with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

Lovato tells PEOPLE the pair picked out the sparkler together. "So I knew what it would look like when it came," she explains. "I just didn't know when it would happen, and he fully surprised me and it was so sweet and the most romantic thing anyone's done for me ever."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer says she's loved rocking the ring since the moment Jutes slipped it on her finger.

"I’m totally used to wearing the ring. It felt from the day I put it on, I was like, 'Oh, this was meant to be there, ' " she notes.

Back in July, Lovato revealed how their relationship with Jutes blossomed. "We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and, well, after we told each other how we felt," they said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, adding: "We're so happy."

In a touching birthday tribute to Jutes last year, Lovato told her then-boyfriend that she "couldn't be more in love," calling him "my sweet angel."

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "You're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."

For more on Demi Lovato, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, available on newsstands everywhere now.



