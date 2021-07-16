Demi Lovato Says They Feel the 'Sexiest' in the Bathtub Without Makeup: 'My Purest Form'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRW0ynyLzL8/

Demi Lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato prefers to be makeup-free instead of glammed up.

The 28-year-old singer shared a stripped-down photo on Thursday as they posed for a selfie in a bubble bath.

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form," they captioned the post.

"I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is. 💞🙏🏼," Lovato wrote.

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Demi Lovato

Since coming out as nonbinary, Lovato has been candid about their self-image and how it's changed over time.

"I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with," they told PEOPLE in June. "I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

But now, Lovato says they've learned "how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself."

Demi Lovato Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Demi Lovato

In April, they also spoke about embracing their natural beauty.

"I think I feel the most beautiful when I have a bare face, even in my sweatpants, just hanging out with my friends," the "What Other People Say" singer said on The Drew Barrymore Show in honor of the series' Beauty Week.

They added, "I don't know, that's just when I feel the most like myself. [Just] clean and comfy."

Earlier in the year, Lovato said in the caption of a fresh-faced selfie for #NoMakeupMonday that despite always posting "glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces," they are bare-faced "85%-90% of the time."

"Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe," the singer proudly declared.