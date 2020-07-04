Demi Lovato Says Boyfriend Max Ehrich Is 'Making Me the Happiest' in New PDA Photo

Demi Lovato can't get enough of her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

On Friday, the "Anyone" singer shared a romantic picture on Instagram, raving about the image which "might be my favorite pic of us so far."

In the romantic kissing photo, Lovato and Ehrich have their eyes closed as they smile at one another and nearly lock lips. The selfie was seemingly taken on a beach as the sand and ocean can be seen in the background.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Oh man this might be my pic of us so far... thank you for making me the happiest 🥰," the singer, 27, captioned the sweet shot. "I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕."

RELATED: Demi Lovato Celebrates Boyfriend Max Ehrich's 29th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'

Ehrich, 29, professed his love in the comments, dropping a heart emoji and writing, "I love you infinitely baby."

"Brb boutta kiss u," he added.

The actor also shared the adorable picture on his own Instagram, captioning the photo, "mi amor."

Lovato sweetly replied, "I LOVE YOU," to which Ehrich responded with lots of hearts.

PEOPLE confirmed in March that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless. The pair then publicly verified their relationship by sharing a kiss in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U."

Since then, the two haven't been shy about talking about each other on social media.

Two weeks ago, the "I Love Me" artist penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday, calling him "a positive lil beam of light in my life" in the note.

"We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F— if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!" she wrote. "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man."

Story continues

Ahead of his birthday, the pair traveled to Joshua Tree National Park in California for a romantic weekend trip.

Lovato posted a slideshow featuring an array of PDA-filled snaps from the trip on her Instagram, writing in the caption: "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️."

Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato's Cutest Photos with Her Boyfriend, Max Ehrich

"I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️," she wrote.

Last month, the "Cool for the Summer" songstress shared an affectionate photo on her Instagram Story of her beau kissing her on the cheek as the two sat outside in the sun together.

In the caption, Lovato expressed how comfortable she is with Ehrich, sharing that she now spends her days "in a bathing suit with no makeup," adding that her actor boyfriend is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

"I love you @maxehrich ❤️," she added.