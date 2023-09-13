Demi Lovato Rocks the 2023 MTV VMAs Performing a Fiery Medley of Hits

Lovato performed at the awards show ahead of Friday's release of her new album, 'REVAMPED'

Theo Wargo/Getty Demi Lovato performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs

She will rock you!

Demi Lovato, 31, made a triumphant return to the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, attending the award show for the first time in six years. Lovato took the stage in a structured black dress to perform a string of hits from her upcoming new album, REVAMPED, which drops on Friday.

The singer made her way through an electrifying medley of tracks, from "Heart Attack" and "Sorry Not Sorry" to "Cool for the Summer," getting the star-studded crowd on its feet as Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Kelsea Ballerini and Lil Nas X were all spotted singing and dancing along.

Mike Coppola/Getty Demi Lovato at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Lovato announced REVAMPED in July. The album will reimagine her pop hits as rock songs and follows her pop-punk LP HOLY FVCK, which dropped in August 2022.

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato said in a statement at the time.

They continued, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Together with the album announcement, Lovato debuted a fresh take of her 2017 hit "Sorry Not Sorry" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. In August, she followed up with the release of a new, rock-inspired version of her 2015 hit “Confident." Earlier this year, she also shared “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" and “Heart Attack (Rock Version).”

Lovato released an angsty song called "Swine" in June to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At the time, she pledged to donate one year's worth of profits from the song to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation to then be redirected to pro-choice organizations.



Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Demi Lovato performs at iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball in December 2022.

"It's been one year since the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice," she said in a release. "I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy."

The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on CBS and BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.

