Demi Lovato to be replaced in new TV comedy series

Michele Theil
·2 min read
Photo credit: Rich Fury - Getty Images
Photo credit: Rich Fury - Getty Images

Demi Lovato has stepped down from starring in NBC's new comedy series Hungry but will stay on as an executive producer, Deadline has reported.

The show was just about to start production, and the network is now hurriedly looking for another actor to replace Lovato so that they will stay on schedule but has not said who they are considering.

Though Lovato has not confirmed why they left the role, sources told Deadline that it was due to the scheduling conflicts.

Photo credit: Desiree Navarro/WireImage - Getty Images
Photo credit: Desiree Navarro/WireImage - Getty Images

Hungry is a new NBC comedy following a group of friends in a food-issues group helping each other through their lives.

The pilot will star Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

The show will be directed by James Burrows, and was originally picked up in April 2021 as a single-camera comedy.

It will now be shot in a multi-camera format, NBC announced last summer. The pop star will still executive produce the show alongside their manager Scooter Braun.

Lovato is best known for their acting roles while at Disney Channel, starring in Camp Rock, Princess Protection Program and Came Rock 2: The Final Jam.

More recently, they appeared in Smurfs: The Lost Village and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Photo credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic - Getty Images
Photo credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic - Getty Images

They came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them last year, sharing the news on their podcast series 4D with Demi Lovato.

The podcast seeks to explore non-binary identities with a variety of guests that will "transcend the typical discourse."

Lovato previously revealed that they were queer in their YouTube documentary Dancing with the Devil, a follow-up to their song of the same name, detailing their journey with drug relapse.

They later came out as pansexual while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

