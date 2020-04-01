'It's just them and their minds': Demi Lovato says mental health is more important than ever during isolation

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Demi Lovato is speaking out about the importance of mental health and practicing self care during COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer joined host Jimmy Fallon for a special edition of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” via video chat to share helpful tips for alleviating anxiety during quarantine.

Demi Lovato shared how she's alleviating anxiety during self-quarantine. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lovato, who has always been public about her struggles with addiction, eating disorders and living with bi-polar disorder, told Fallon that for many people, being in isolation heightens feelings of depression and anxiety.

“The importance behind taking care of your mental health, it's just, it's so important right now, because we're alone with our thoughts right now," she explained. "Some of us are at home alone, some people don't have family with them, they don't have pets and, so, they're really, it's just them and their minds. And those voices in your head can get really loud. I call them roommates. And, you know, the roommates in your head, they can be just as annoying as a real roommate."

Lovato, who has been reportedly in quarantine with new boyfriend Max Ehrich, said things like meditation, prayer, playing with animals and reading can all be helpful to help remain centred and connected.

“You have to learn how to quiet those voices...Whatever you can do to continue to grow spiritually and emotionally, while we're stuck in these houses, you know, I think now is going to be a huge critical point for humanity, actually,” Lovato said. “If we don't change from this, it would be so sad. You know, we all have to use this as an experience and a chance to grow. That being said, "It doesn't mean we have to write a That being said, "It doesn't mean we have to write a New York Times bestseller during this quarantine.”

Demi Lovato is speaking out on the importance of self-care during COVID-19. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that she has been joining calls arranged by her manager, Scooter Braun, on a nightly basis. Along with stars like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, there have been several “guests of honour” including U.S president Bill Clinton.

Despite featuring some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood, Lovato said she was most excited to chat with Mark Anthony Cuevas from the hit Netflix series “Love Is Blind.”

“It’s really funny because you can’t really get someone on there from the entertainment business that would be cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business,” she said. “You have to get somebody that’s either a politician or from a reality show. I think we even had someone from “Tiger King”...it’s just so wild. It’s like who’s going to be next?”

