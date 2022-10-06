Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'

Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, August 18, 2022 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Ticket holders for Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois will have to wait a bit longer to see the show.

In an Instagram post on the tour's official account, Lovato announced they were cancelling their concert at the Rosemont Theatre, originally scheduled for Wednesday, after losing their voice. A new date will be announced soon, said the "Substance" performer.

"Rosemont, Today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," wrote Lovato, 30. "I'm so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a later date as soon as its [sic] announced."

"This is the absolute last thing I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again," continued the note. "Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."

This isn't the only complication Lovato's experienced throughout the tour, which kicked off in August. Last month, she was feeling under the weather but still put on her show in Santiago, Chile after leaning on the support of her fans, a source on Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour told PEOPLE.

Lovato said as much in her Instagram Stories, and wrote that she planned to "power thru" the show despite feeling ill.

"I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!" she wrote.

The star, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, then posted a mirror selfie and wrote, "I barely have a voice. I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight Please sing for me."

It seemed Lovato's plea to her fans paid off, as she later posted to Instagram that the crowd "reeeeally pulled thru tonight." She wrote, "Thank you sooo f—ing much - I love you more than you know."

Though Lovato did not offer details as to her illness, an Instagram Story shared by her boyfriend Jutes that showed him smiling while watching her perform over FaceTime indicated that she has the flu.

"Gushing over my lil warrior @ddlovato.. so proud of u," he wrote. "Y'all thought the flu could f— up that voice!? baby's the songbird of our generation."

The positive comments come after an under-the-weather Lovato tweeted, then deleted her frustrations about touring, according to screenshots shared by PopCrave.

"I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote. "I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."