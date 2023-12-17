Demi Lovato, musician Jutes reportedly engaged after 1 year of dating

Demi Lovato and musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes have reportedly upgraded their relationship title to fiancés.

Lovato and Jutes, both 31, got engaged Saturday with a "personal and intimate proposal," a rep for the "Sober" singer told People Sunday.

The Canadian singer-songwriter proposed with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring from Material Good, according to the outlet.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for both musicians.

Jordan Lutes (left) and Demi Lovato are reportedly engaged after a year of dating.

The couple met when they co-wrote her song "Substance" for Lovato's 2022 album.

"We became friends first," the "Confident" singer told SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" in July. "We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Lovato added: "I'm super happy, and he's my best friend."

The couple hasn't been shy about their love for one another in sweet birthday tributes this year.

In August, Jutes posted a carousel of images of the couple on Instagram, calling Lovato the "most beautiful and talented person to ever do it."

"U make me cry laughing. your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago," he continued. "i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby."

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato met while co-writing the song "Substance" in 2022.

Lovato responded, in part, "You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate."

'I just got tired': Demi Lovato opens up about updating pronouns last year

Story continues

The Disney alum also gushed about Jutes in a birthday tribute on Instagram in March.

"I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine," she wrote.

Lovato was previously engaged to actor Max Ehrich. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and the "Young & the Restless" actor called off their engagement after two months. The former couple got engaged in July 2020.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

Demi Lovato excavates demons with honesty on new album: 'I can't believe I'm not dead,' she sings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Demi Lovato, musician Jutes engaged after 1 year of dating