Demi Lovato isn't 'California sober' anymore: 'Sober sober is the only way to be'

Singer Demi Lovato is opting for a more traditional approach to their sobriety, ditching their controversial and highly scrutinized “California sober” method.

In their YouTube docuseries, “Dancing With the Devil,” Lovato referred to themself as “California sober,” a controversial and somewhat fluid colloquialism to describe people who abstain from most substances. Lovato said at the time that they still consumed alcohol and used marijuana in moderation, following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me," they said. “But swearing off alcohol and marijuana entirely is just setting myself up for failure.”

However, it seems that the 29-year-old pop star has had a change of heart.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato wrote Thursday on Instagram Stories. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

In the docuseries, some people in Lovato's support system said they understood their desire to explore boundaries, while others worried about their approach. Elton John, an outspoken proponent of the AA model that stresses abstinence, was direct in his disapproval.

"Moderation doesn't work," John said. "If you drink, you're going to drink more; if you take a pill, you're going to take another one. You either do it or you don't."

Lovato told CBS Sunday Morning in March that they didn’t “feel comfortable explaining the parameters of (their) recovery to people” because what works for them may not work for others in their recovery journey.

"Just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody,” they said.

While more research is needed to determine the effectiveness and safety of moderation management models for individuals with more severe substance abuse issues, there is little formalized support for people who want to try moderation, says Carly Larson, an opioid response coordinator for Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners in Colorado.

"Recovery is about moving towards a better, fuller, more meaningful life," Larson told USA TODAY. "That, to me, can be with or without substances. And if you are making choices and progress in building connection, in stabilizing your life, in kind of just making your life worth living, then you're not going to want to escape that as much.

“You're not going to need to fill whatever kind of void is there with substances."

