Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Stevie Wonder and Ozuna to Perform at Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato, H.E.R, Stevie Wonder, and Ozuna

The lineup for Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles is here — and it's filled with some of your favorite stars.

The lineup, announced by Global Citizen on Thursday includes: Demi Lovato, H.E.R. – who's been rescheduled from her original location in Paris – Stevie Wonder and Ozuna — in addition to many other major artists performing across the world to raise awareness for vaccine equality, famine and climate change.

Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, One Republic, The Lumineers and Chloe x Halle will also join the LA lineup and perform live from The Greek Theatre.

"It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens' event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world...We Are The Village!!!" Wonder, 71, said in a press release.

Global Citizen also announced the London line-up which will feature performances by Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Alessia Cara and Meek Mill will join Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang performing live from New York City's Central Park. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, along with Angélique Kidho will perform in Paris.

In Lagos, Nigeria, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Tiwa Savage and Davido will perform. In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, performing will be: Alok, Mart'nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito.

Lastly, in Sydney, Australia, Delta Goodrem is set to perform with more artists to be announced.

"Over the last year and a half, we've seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation," said Katie Hill, Global Citizen's senior vice president, in a press release in August. "We're excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As we carefully resume Global Citizen's live events, we couldn't be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign," she added.

The international event will call on global leaders to provide at least 1 billion COVID vaccine doses to those in need by the end of September, revert the hunger crisis by providing meals for millions of people on the brink of famine — and commit to growing 1 billion trees by the end of 2022.

Lopez was first announced as a performer in August, as a follow-up to her headlining performance at the organization's Vax Live in May.

"Ms. Lopez's involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event, and primetime broadcast," said Hill announcing her inclusion at the time. "With her help, we were able to secure 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together," Hill added.