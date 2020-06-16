Demi Lovato Enjoys Weekend Getaway with Boyfriend Max Ehrich: 'Love Going on Adventures with You'

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's romance is heating up.

On Monday, the "Anyone" singer shared multiple Instagram photos from her and Ehrich's romantic weekend trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California.

The slideshow featured an array of PDA-filled snaps of Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, kissing in front of the beautiful desert scenery, concluding with a sweet photo of Ehrich cuddling up to the singer's dog, Batman.

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. ," she wrote. "I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️."

Lovato also credited her pal Lyndan Coleman with taking the photos, adding in her caption, "p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock 😝."

Ehrich gushed over his girlfriend in the comments section of her post, writing, "I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again 💘 what a weekend 🌹🥰."

Ehrich also shared the romantic pictures in his own Instagram post, writing in the caption, "magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life 💘 @ddlovato."

"You are mine 😩😩😩😍😍😍," Lovato wrote back.

PEOPLE confirmed in March that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless. The pair then publicly verified their relationship by sharing a kiss in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U."

Since then, the two haven't been shy about talking about each other on social media.

Last month, the "Cool for the Summer" songstress shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her new beau kissing her on the cheek as the two sat outside in the sun together.

In the caption, Lovato expressed how comfortable she is with Ehrich, sharing that she now spends her days "in a bathing suit with no makeup," adding that her actor boyfriend is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

"I love you @maxehrich ❤️," she added.