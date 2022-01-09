Demi Lovato Debuts New Spider Tattoo on Their Freshly Shaved Head: 'We Are All Connected'

Demi Lovato Debuts Spider Tattoo on Their Head: 'We Are All Connected'

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato kicked off the new year with some new ink.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, debuted a spider tattoo on their shaved head by celeb favorite Dr. Woo. "By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease," Lovato joked about their brand new buzzcut.

They documented the process on their Instagram Story before showing off the final product and detailing the inspiration, a figure in Indigenous American mythology known as Grandmother Spider.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," Lovato wrote. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."

Demi Lovato Debuts Spider Tattoo on Their Head: 'We Are All Connected'

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato previously revealed another tattoo by Dr. Woo in August, getting the lyrics to musical group Beautiful Chorus' song "Infinite Universe" tattooed on their hand. "Love will live forever in the infinite universe," the ink reads, surrounded by stars and planets.

The Dancing with the Devil artist noted that "Infinite Universe" is the "song that represents [being] 28 for me," as they rang in their 29th birthday in August.

Demi Lovato Debuts Spider Tattoo on Their Head: 'We Are All Connected'

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Their latest body art comes after a source told PEOPLE that they quietly completed another treatment program last year following their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the insider said.

Lovato previously ditched the "California sober" lifestyle last month, after revealing that they still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation in early 2021.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote. "Sober sober is the only way to be."