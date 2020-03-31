Demi Lovato Comments 'My Angels' on Picture of Boyfriend Max Ehrich with Her Dog

Demi Lovato is showing her man some love!

On Monday, the pop star left a sweet comment on boyfriend Max Ehrich‘s most recent Instagram post, which featured the actor cuddling up to one of her pups.

“quarantine daze,” Ehrich, 28, wrote alongside a photo of him laying on a bed next to Lovato’s dog, Batman. The singer, 27, was quick to comment on the post, sweetly writing, “My angels 😍.”

PEOPLE confirmed last Wednesday that the “I Love Me” songstress and Ehrich were dating, though reps for the two have not yet commented.

It seems the new couple may be socially distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak as Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during Ehrich‘s Instagram Live over the weekend. In the video, Ehrich was playing the piano for his fans when Lovato suddenly appeared from behind and tried to wrap a blanket around her new man.

“I’m on live! I’m on live,” the former Young and the Restless actor urgently whispered to Lovato, who quickly hid her face with the blanket and fled off-screen as Ehrich covered his mouth while laughing and looking at the camera.

The live mishap comes after the couple was caught having flirty interactions on social media by some eagle-eyed fans, including on a shirtless snap of Ehrich that he shared on Instagram last week.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the steamy photo, with Lovato quickly responded in his comments, writing: “Fine by me…”

Ehrich has also posted other videos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s pups, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram Stories.

Last year, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December, weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Lovato spoke about her love life and loving herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Lovato said. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”