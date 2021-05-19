Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.

The "Dancing With the Devil" singer announced the news Wednesday in the premiere episode of their 4D With Demi podcast, as well as in a series of posts across their social media accounts.

"I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras," they said in an Instagram video. "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Lovato revealed that the decision to go public with their identity came "after a lot of healing and self-reflective work," and that they're "still learning and coming into" themself. But, the importance of sharing this with their fans outweighed the personal anxiety, and doing so opens up "another level of vulnerability" for them.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," they finished.

It's been a big year for Lovato. In March, they detailed their harrowing 2018 overdose in a new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, and in April they returned with their first album of new material in four years, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over.

Although this is the first time Lovato has discussed being nonbinary, they've long vocalized their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a digital cover story with EW earlier this year, Lovato spoke about the joys of accepting themself, revealing that, in the wake of their breakup last year with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, they came to understand that they were "just too queer" to settle down with a man at the time.

Story continues

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," they said. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself. I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."

Related content: