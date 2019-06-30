Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki results: Andrade completely schools Sulecki, calls out Canelo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — It has been a long time coming for Demetrius Andrade to host a fight in his hometown and it was definitely worth the wait.

Andrade delivered a scintillating first-round knockdown, before putting on a boxing clinic and completely schooling Maciej Sulecki toward a dominant unanimous decision victory at the Dunkin Donuts Center and live on DAZN on Saturday night to retain his WBO middleweight championship. All three judges scored it 120-107, as did Sporting News.

After the resounding win, Andrade (28-0) didn't waste time calling out IBF/WBA middleweight titleholder and the face of boxing, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez for a September showdown.

"Canelo, where your cojones at? Let's get it!" Andrade said during his post-fight interview with DAZN to the roar of the 7,136 raucous fans that came out to support their hometown hero.

“Forget the WBC s—. Whatever that ‘Franchise’ belt is," he added seconds later, referring to the sanctioning body naming Jermall Charlo its official middleweight champion and Alvarez its franchise champion. "Let’s go, Canelo. Let’s unify this division. Let’s have one champion. It’s right here. Let’s do it. No more running, no more games. Let’s put it all on the line and see who is the best. Mano y mano. Viva Mexico!”







While boxing fans and pundits alike are used to seeing a counterpunching Andrade who responds to the action that comes to him, "Boo Boo" made it a point to put his power on display and make a statement to the division and perhaps the sport, altogether.

The WBO champ did just that by unleashing a barrage of punches and landing a left hook that connected on the top of Sulecki's head and dropped the challenger with a thud.









"I'm the best out there," Andrade said in the ring. "If I have to step up to the plate, that's what I'll do."

He never looked back after that, turning his power display into a boxing clinic and cruising to victory, seemingly able to throw and land any punch at his disposal — none of which Sulecki had any answers for.

Whether Canelo spurns Andrade out of a fight, opting in on a trilogy clash with Golovkin, instead, remains to be seen, but "Boo Boo" certainly did his part.

Here's how the Andrade-Sulecki card went.



( All times Eastern )

Andrade vs. Sulecki live fight results

Demetrius Andrade cruises to dominant unanimous decision over Maciej Sulecki to retain WBO middleweight title

12:15 a.m.: Judges agreed with SN, scoring it 120-107 on all scorecards.

Round 12: Sulecki comes out firing away, looking for a knockout blow. But Andrade here, still in the center of the ring, still peppering Sulecki with jabs and still making the challenger swing and miss badly. After that power display early, we've seen a boxing clinic here. A sweeping left hook crunching Sulecki's body for good measure. Andrade turning his back on Sulecki for a brief moment there, just as he did during Friday's weigh-in. The final bell rings and that's it. Andrade embraces Sulecki after thoroughly dominating him over 12 rounds. Sporting News has Andrade in a shutout. Let's see if the judges agree on the scorecards. Can't help what a Saul "Canelo" Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin thinks about this performance. (120-107)

Round 11: Andrade isn't letting Sulecki's desperation overcome his desire to finish this bout out strongly. The champ keeps peppering him with stinging shots while making Sulecki miss on the other end. It's got to feel discouraging for Sulecki, a gritty, game fighter who just doesn't have any answers for Andrade. (110-98 Andrade)

12:00 a.m.: Andrade in full control ... cruise control is more like it.

Round 10: Sulecki comes out firing away desperately, but missing his marks. Andrade reels the challenger back in with a left hook that lands flush on Sulecki's chin. But we're seeing a more active Sulecki, who's letting his hands go, scoring on a right hook. But Andrade comes back moments later with a left hook of his own and seems to be measuring up the challenger for a bigger shot. Another left hook lands to the head and another to the body. Just when it appeared that Sulecki might take the round, Andrade adjusted and did enough to grab this one, too. (100-89 Andrade)

Round 9: The champ's feet briefly get entangled in the bottom ropes, as the ref brings the action back to the middle of the ring, where "Boo Boo" is in full control again. A flurry of quick punches drives Sulecki back against the ropes. As we enter the 10th, let's see if Andrade goes for the finish or is content riding it out on points like this. Right now, it feels like Andrade is going for the latter, but let's see. (90-80 Andrade)

Round 8: Andrade dangling that right hand, jabbing for range and looking to set up a left hand power shot. Sulecki lands a right to the chest, but Andrade is right back to his comfort zone in the middle of the ring, dancing and frustrating the Polish challenger. During the round's waning seconds, Andrade gets low and lands a left hook to the body, ducks under a Sulecki punch and goes upstairs with another left to the chest. (80-71 Andrade)

Round 7: Andrade is doing what he wants in there, as Sulecki just can't get inside. The champ peppers the challenger with three right jabs — thrown with style — in the center of the ring. Sulecki lands a right hook to the body, but Andrade is back to using that right jab, completely throwing Sulecki for a loop. What started as an Andrade power surge is transitioning into a boxing clinic by the world champ. (70-62 Andrade)

Round 6: Andrade flashing the uppercut now. We usually see an Andrade who sits back in the pocket and responds to the action that comes to him. Well, not tonight. He's bringing the fight to Sulecki and the Polish fighter hasn't had any clue how to deal with the champ. Left hook lands, before snapping Sulecki's head back with crisp right jab seconds later. Andrade's left hook has been his best weapon. (60-53 Andrade)

Round 5: Andrade showing off some fancy footwork, before stinging Sulecki with a jab. He's the smoother, better boxer, making his challenger miss. Now, he sits way low on a sweeping right hook that lands. Moments later, Andrade winds up his arm, before throwing a punch. He's putting his full repertoire on display. Going back to that first-round knockdown for a second, what's crazy about it is Andrade said all week long that Sulecki has a big head that he's going to target and he did just that. What a performance thus far. (50-44 Andrade)

Round 4: Sulecki begins the round sneaking in a couple of jabs. Let's see if he could work behind them to turn the tide. The southpaw champ has that high right shoulder raised, loading up his left hand, before switching and going for broke on a chopping right hand that misses its mark. Andrade definitely wants to draw 'oohs' and 'ahhs' in his hometown tonight, as he sneaks in a sweeping left hook and does some shuffling on his feet to the crowd's delight. A left hook lands flush and another drives Sulecki back, as the champ ends the round with a barrage of punches once again. (40-35 Andrade)

Round 3: Andrade dazzling with his movement in the center of the ring, eluding Sulecki's punches, while pinpointing peppering shots of his own like that right to the head, left hook to the body. Another lunging left hook to the body lands for the champ. Andrade lands a vicious left hook and is pouring it on with a barrage of punches with Sulecki up against the ropes. Sulecki has to get inside to negate Andrade's reach, but of course, that's easier said than done. Whew ... Andrade is bringing the pain through three. (30-26 Andrade)

Round 2: Andrade's homecoming fight was worth the wait. The Dunk is rocking, all the way invested into every second of this fight with chants of "Boo Boo! Boo Boo!" and more than drowning out Sulecki's Polish supporters. The second round didn't deliver as much action as the first, with Andrade sitting back and trying to pick Sulecki apart, but he still did target and land some stinging shots — mostly jabs. (20-17 Andrade)

11:30 p.m.: It's crystal clear that Andrade is going after an emphatic statement win. Let's see if he gets it.

Round 1: Both fighters feeling each other out. Andrade digging into the body viciously. And now he drops Sulecki with an electric left hook to the head! "Boo Boo" rocks Sulecki with another left hook. He's heralded for his polished boxing skills, but he just put the division on notice of his power, too, as he ends the round, unloading on Sulecki some more. Wow. (10-8 Andrade)









11:18 p.m.: Here comes the hometown hero, WBO middleweight champion and Providence's own Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade, donning a wolf mask. The crowd at Dunkin Donuts Center is losing their minds! "Boo Boo" is rocking a custom A-Team vest that says "We are the culture" on it.

11:16 p.m.: Boos pouring down on Sulecki as he enters the ring, as the Providence crowd is all over him.

Joseph Parker gets 10th-round TKO against Alex Leapai

Round 10: A left-right combo and another left-right combo drive Leapai back. Parker lands another right hand and the ref stops it. Leapai is furious, but he wasn't fighting back; just taking more abuse. Referee Ricky Gonzalez did him a favor ending it. But damn ... Parker just couldn't drop Leapai, who took plenty of punishment but is clearly one tough dude.









After the fight, Parker says: “I haven’t been in the ring in half a year, and we got more rounds than I expected. But damn, he has a hard head. When I started landing punches and he wouldn’t go down, I knew this was going to be tough. Thanks to my team, New Zealand, Australia, UK fans. I had to be patient and pick my shots to get the stoppage.”

Parker then said he'd love to get Ruiz back in the ring for a rematch.

“I would fight Andy Ruiz, I know that he thinks he won that fight. Big ups to him for winning his fight against AJ but if he wanted to settle his score, I’d do it.”

11:00 p.m.: This is painful to watch, as Parker continues to beat on Leapai, who isn't mounting any offense.

Round 9: Parker has Leapai up against the ropes, as he loads up on that big right hook. And again. And again. Leapai is painfully eating everything Parker throws. Another right hand straight down the middle and again. (90-81 Parker)

Round 8: Parker landing about a dozen unanswered shots here. What in the hell is it going to take to drop Leapai? Just as that's said, Leapai swings for the fences and really tries to sit on his right hand, but again wildly misses, and Parker goes back to treating him like his punching bag, pounding away. (80-72 Parker)

Round 7: A right hook seemed to have briefly buckle Leapai's legs, but the game fighter continues to move forward. Parker brushes Leapai back with a right to end the round. It's almost as if Leapai's daring Parker to drop him. (70-63 Parker)

Round 6: Parker now introducing Leapai to his left jab, doubling and even tripling up on it. Leapai trying to load up on that one-hitter quitter a few times, but coming up empty. (60-54 Parker)

Round 5: A straight right hand for Parker to begin the round and he continues to bring it here, tacking on another straight right that lands flush. Yet, Leapai continues to absorb these shots and move forward. There's that uppercut again, sending the spit flying from Leapai's mouth. Down goes Leapai, but it's ruled a slip. He's up and the action resumes. A left-right hook combination to the chest followed by another blistering uppercut from Parker, who's in total charge through five rounds. (50-45 Parker)

Round 4: Parker starts the round with hooks to the body to his fellow Samoan. A left-right combination drives Leapai back, but Leapai responds with a chopping overhand right to end the round. (40-36 Parker)

Round 3: Parker warned about punching low early in the round. Parker's best weapon of choice has been an uppercut, as it's not allowing Leapai to slow down the fight and hold. With Leapai up against the ropes, Parker dug into him with several uppercuts in the round. (30-27 Parker)

10:30 p.m.: Is Parker going to be able to finish Leapai? With the shots he's throwing and landing, it just feels like a matter of time.

Round 2: Parker with three unanswered right hooks, before popping Leapai's head up with a stinging uppercut. Now, an uppercut against the ropes, followed by a right-left combination. These shots are taking a toll on the 39-year-old Leapai. (20-18 Parker)

Round 1: Parker coming out firing! He's all over Leapai with a barrage of punches up against the ropes. Parker looks every bit as the younger, fresher fighter 12 years Leapai's junior. Yet, Leapai is absorbed all of Parker's shots. But for how long? (10-9 Parker)









10:18 p.m.: Alex Leapai is in the ring and here comes Joseph Parker to the sounds of "We Will Rock You," seemingly winning over this crowd. Remember, the former WBO world heavyweight champion is the only man to have defeated newly-crowned heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. and is the only boxer to have gone the distance with Anthony Joshua, making him a significant fighter in the division. Here comes the co-main event!

Khalid Yafai def. Norbelto Jimenez by unanimous decision to defend WBA super flyweight title

10:07 p.m.: Judges score it 119-107, 118-108 and 117-109 in favor of the winner and still WBA super flyweight champion, Kal Yafai. Although he won the fight, it was a rather peculiar win with the two low blows. Still, he thoroughly dominated. Yafai will have to be even sharper if he's going to successfully unify titles. While the crowd here at the Dunk is booing Yafai profusely, he says he'd love to unify titles and mentions how this was a painful learning experience.

“I am struggling to hear right now. I perforated both of my eardrums," Yafai said. "It wasn’t easy, fighting in front of a very hostile crowd. I have a bone to pick with Eddie Hearn, my promotor. He put my fight in the United States for the second time. I am fighting in Providence, but little did I know that it is full of Dominicans! It’s all good. I won easily. Now on to the big fights. I want Rungvisai, Estrada, Chocolatito. Those kinds of guys have to be next.”

10:04 p.m.: This time Yafai drops Jimenez without a low blow. He does it on a left hook that looked more like a push than a punch, but nevertheless ruled a knockdown. Jimenez makes the count easily and the final bell tolls.

10:00 p.m.: Yafai lands a stiff left hook to Jimenez' head to end the 10th round and is all smiles finishing the 11th. Here comes the 12th and final round.

9:47 p.m.: Jimenez hits the canvas in pain here in the eighth as a result of a second low blow. The ref once again calls a timeout and gives Jimenez time to recover.





Norbelto Jimenez cae!



Y ahora vamos al noveno round pic.twitter.com/DCFALlcI1x



— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 30, 2019





9:43 p.m.: A chopping overhand right lands for Yafai in the final 10 seconds of the seventh round, as one of the champ's biggest punches this fight. It's been all Yafai here, as he's the aggressor and more efficient boxer.

9:35 p.m.: Yafai warned about punching below the belt in the fourth, as the ref gives Jimenez time to recover. Meanwhile, the challenger for the main event, Maciej Sulecki, is in the building.









9:30 p.m.: It's all Yafai here through four rounds. He's the quicker, harder-hitting and flat out better boxer thus far.

9:15 p.m.: Jimenez's irritating of Yafai continues in the first round, as he pulls down on the champ's trunks during the clinch, forcing the ref to stop the action and allow the Brit to adjust. Jimenez better have more ammo than that, as Yafai looks to be the sharper fighter early on.

9:08 p.m.: Here come the entrances for Norbelto Jimenez and Kal Yafai, who will be looking to defend his WBA super flyweight title. Jimenez really irked Yafai during the outdoor public workout Wednesday, when he crossed paths with the champ and did a throat-slashing gesture. During the weigh-in Friday, Jimenez upped the ante, pushing Yafai, who kept warning "Watch! Watch!" Well, here's the champ's chance to show the brash challenger that his actions weren't the smartest.

9:00 p.m.: The bright lights are on here at the Dunk and the crowd erupts upon seeing footage of Demetrius Andrade entering the building.









This main card is set to begin shortly.

8:45 p.m.: Good grief! Alexis Espino just pounded the hell out of Kirby St. Juste. The 19-year-old dropped St. Juste in the first and kept the punishment coming, dropping St. Juste again in the second with a vicious left hook, before putting him away with a right hook for the second-round TKO. That's three bright, young prospects that we've seen on tonight's card. Whew ... that left hook in the second was devastating.









After the win, Espino dedicated his performance to a late family friend.

“I have a family friend who just passed away due to cancer. His name is Brandon," Espino said in the ring. "He was watching my fight while he was going through his fight. He was a great person. He was the life of the party. I want to say rest in peace to him. I love all you guys.”

8:30 p.m.: Mark "Bazooka" DeLuca gets his hand raised by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93) after a hard-fought 10-round bout with Brewer. Nice moment for the former U.S. Marine, who served in Afghanistan, as the crowd here at the Dunk showers him with cheers. Following the win, DeLuca didn't call out a fighter, but Eddie Hearn instead, as he implored the Matchroom Boxing promoter to "keep me busy."

8:00 p.m.: Both Ford and Jones seem to have a bright future ahead in the sweet science.





He’s called ‘Savage’ for a reason... ‍♂️



Brutal body shot from @raysavage856 in the first round glues Figueroa to the canvas - he moves to 3-0 by KO! #FordFigueroa #AndradeSulecki pic.twitter.com/pxJBth6Zhg



— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 29, 2019











Meanwhile, local Whitman, Mass. product Mark DeLuca is giving the Providence crowd something to get excited about, throwing and landing heavy shots here early on, but his opponent, Canadian Brandon Brewer, is in the pocket and showing a willingness to exchange fire.

7:35 p.m.: Jones completely drowned Arriagada out with quick, crisp punches, landing shots at will as if the Argentinian was his personal heavy bag. Arriagada tried to measure Jones up for a heavy shot the whole fight and connected on a few good ones, but his output simply wasn't there over the course of the six-round fight. The 19-year-old from Toledo, OH. improves to 3-0 on scores of 60-54 (three times).



7:30 p.m.: Joseph Parker is here at the Dunk. He'll be in the co-main event against fellow Samoan Alex Leapai later on tonight.









7:00 p.m.: Let's see if Jones could improve to 3-0 as well.

6:38 p.m.: Well, Raymond Ford definitely lived up to his nickname of "Savage," making easy work of Isidro Figueroa with a crunching uppercut to the body for a first-round KO. That's three wins in as many tries for the 20-year-old Camden, N.J. product. From one bright Matchroom Boxing prospect to another, next up is 19-year-old Otha Jones III. Earlier in the week, Jones told SN that his father used to have him watch footage of Demetrius Andrade for his boxing homework and now he's fighting on Andrade's undercard. Incredibly, Jones fought eight days ago in the U.K. Yeah, he's definitely hungry.

6:30 p.m.: Vincent ends the fight and her career in style, posting a unanimous decision win (79-73, 78-74, 78-74) over Da Silva. "This was my last fight. I'm getting old," the 40-year-old told ring announcer David Diamante following her victory. "I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support." Vincent finishes her career 25-2 (1 KO), with both losses coming at the hands of Heather Hardy.

6:00 p.m.: Here at the Dunkin Donuts Center, as Providence's own Shelly Vincent is in the ring and looking to make it 2-0 for Providence fighters on the undercard thus far. Anthony Concepcion kicked off the evening with a first-round knockout of Yasmani Pedroso on a body shot. Ring announcer David Diamante introduced Vincent and said it could be the final fight of her career. If so, solid run for the hometown fighter, with two memorable slugfests with Heather Hardy to her name. Vincent is in the ring right now with Brazil's Simone Da Silva.

Main card results

Demetrius Andrade def. Maciej Sulecki by unanimous decision (120-107, 120-107, 120-107) to retain WBO middleweight title

Joseph Parker def. Alex Leapai via 10th-round TKO; Heavyweights

Khalid Yafai def. Norbelto Jimenez by unanimous decision (119-107, 118-108, 117-109) to defend WBA super flyweight title

Undercard results

Alexis Espino def. Kirby St. Juste by second-round TKO; Super middleweights

Mark DeLuca def. Brandon Brewer by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93); Junior middleweights

Otha Jones III def. Matias Arriagada via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54); Lightweights

Raymond Ford def. Isidro Figueroa by first-round KO; Featherweights

Shelly Vincent def. Simone Da Silva via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74); Junior lightweights

Anthony Concepcion def. Yasmani Pedroso by first-round KO; Middleweights

