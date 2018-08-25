Demetrius Andrade, Billy Joe Saunders sell fight well with hilarious press conference

BOSTON — Demetrius Andrade played up Billy Joe Saunders' British roots and the fact he's fighting in the U.S. for the first time all in one shot during a hilarious press conference Friday at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

There, "Boo Boo" walked out onto the stage wearing a blue and beige coat with white frills looking like someone straight out of the Revolutionary War and then declared, "The Red Coats are here."

That set the tone for a press conference full of pure hilarity. Andrade and Saunders showed such a masterful rapport in exchanging trash talk, it was as if the two were ballroom dancing, with each taking the lead with insults and each having a snappy comeback for whatever the other said.

Boxing fans expect those zingers to translate to the ring on Oct. 20 when the undefeated middleweights clash at TD Garden in Boston — essentially, Providence, R.I., native Andrade's back yard — in a bout that will stream exclusive on DAZN.

Shortly after Andrade yelled that the Americans were under attack, Saunders surveyed his future opponent and shot back, “I don't know if this man came as Karate Kid today or Papa Smurf, but like I said, I'll give him credit and say Karate Kid." That quip even drew a hearty laugh from Andrade.

When Saunders confidently stated that "I boxed better opposition than him," Andrade responded by asking: "Who did you fight? Name one person you fought. David Lemieux?"

"David Lemieux is a bum," Saunders offered. "If someone can't beat a midget this big, then they're doing something wrong."

Trying to win over the New England crowd, Saunders said, “Boston can pin me out for the night," to which Andrade jabbed back, “Yeah, they're going to pick you up — (in) the ambulance when I get done with you."

The fluid comedic moments were a promoter's dream. Just ask Eddie Hearn, the managing director of Matchroom Boxing and Andrade's promoter. Not only are the two boxers highly skilled, as evidenced by their flawless records — Andrade is 25-0 with 16 KOs while Saunders is 26-0 with 12 KOs — but they're also genuinely funny and they ooze charisma.

"This is the entertainment business. It’s boxing as well, but you need a narrative building up to fights," Hearn told Sporting News. "People will leave here today, people will have watched that on TV and say, ‘I can't wait for that fight,' and that’s how you build major events."

After the wildly entertaining press conference, Andrade broke down the meaning of his outfit and guaranteed a win.

“It was back in the day when the U.K., Brits tried to come here and take over the U.S. They were in red coats, we were in blue coats and they were like, ‘The Red Coats are coming! The Red Coats are coming!’” Andrade told SN. “We secured our homeland and I’m going to secure this victory.”

Saunders was equally confident and took some time from joking to let everyone know why this fight was meant to be.

"All jokes aside — all bulls—, all trash talk — this is going to be a very, very good fight," he said. "Does anybody really want to fight Demetrius Andrade? [Gennady] Golovkin? Canelo [Alvarez]? [Daniel] Jacobs, etc.? No. Does anybody want to fight me? No."

Saunders and Andrade both felt slighted by GGG after they publicly called him out and came away without a fight against him.

Both boxers prioritize legacy and being one of the best to ever engage in the sweet science over money, although they want to get paid handsomely along the way, too. Both men also feel as though their time is now.

"This is perfect timing," Andrade, 30, said. “I'm more mature, my IQ is better as I grew and learned the business, as I was going through my lows, and just learning as I was down there. Like, ‘What is it? Am I doing something wrong?' I took that and just started learning everything. I am where I am now because of that. I'm in a better situation and (on) Oct. 20, I’m going to let it all unleash."

Hearn called this bout "the defining moment" of Andrade's career.

“We know that he’s won world titles before, but he’s never done it in a fight like this, he’s never done it on a platform like this, in an arena like this. This is his opportunity,” Hearn said. “I saw in that head-to-head [faceoff], he looked a little nervous to me and that’s great news for Demetrius Andrade because he’s the kind of fighter that has so much skill and so much reflexes that he needs to be afraid in a fight."

Hearn added: "Not afraid of Billy Joe in terms of his power, but afraid of Billy Joe because of his ability and also because this is the moment of truth. That’s why Demetrius Andrade will be on edge in this fight and that could be a major difference between him winning and losing the fight — the fact that he has fear, that he is on edge and that he knows more than anything that he must win this fight."

It's safe to say that Saunders, 28, will be operating with the same level of urgency to avoid his first defeat.

"I'd rather die in a plane crash on my way home than to lose to this man," Saunders said, insisting that he's serious.

Saunders did leave Friday’s press conference having already edged Andrade on the scorecards, in his view.

At one point during the event, Saunders peered through the crowd before declaring one woman as the "sexiest."

“Where are you from?!” he shouted from the stage.

“Cambridge, Massachusetts!” she yelled.

"Who do you want to win?" he asked.

"You," she said, choosing the British boxer over Rhode Island's Andrade.

"Yeaaaahhhh!" Saunders yelled obnoxiously. "One-nil!"

The levity and humorous exchanges between the fighters will definitely help sell the bout, but all jokes will end Oct. 20.